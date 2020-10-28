The Portland High School bowling team has opened its season.
In recent action, the boys and girls teams combined for an open team and lost to Beech, 22-5.
Steven Ellis and Summer Evans picked up wins in the second game, while Aaron Dailey, Maddie Taylor, and Evans won their respective games in the third.
The Bucs knocked down 3421 pins to Portland’s 2716.
On Oct. 1, the girls fell to Lebanon, 20-7.
Evans and Taylor recorded victories in game one. Miranda Rigsby and Taylor collected wins in the middle set, with Mallory Lame netting a half of a point. In the final game, Rigsby and Evans each wo,n with Hicks finishing up the scoring with a half a point.
The Lady Panthers handed Merrol Hyde a 23.5-3.5 setback on Oct. 15.
Rigsby, Lame, Evans, Hicks, and Cherokee Gulley all won a pair of games, and the Lady Panthers picked up 1.5 points by forfeit. Portland won the pinfall and bonus points after each game and won the match total pinfall and score by a 1399-765 margin.
The Portland boys slipped past Merrol Hyde, 16.5-10.5
Aaron Dailey and Taylor registered wins in the opener, while Dailey, Taylor, and Jackson Wyattmills all came up with victories in the middle set. Dailey and Taylor finished up the match by picking up wins in the third.
The boys won the pinfall and bonus points after each game and held a 2416-2253 advantage in match total pinfall and score.
On Oct. 19, the Panthers lost to Station Camp, 16-11.
Dailey, Taylor, Evans, and Wyattmills won their opening games, with Kalen Poghen, Evans, and Wyattmills taking wins in the middle game. Evans and Wyattmills each defeated their opponent in the final set.
Portland won the first game pinfall and bonus points by an 879-771 score.
The Lady Panthers outbowled Hendersonville, 22-5.
Rigsby collected a 94-90 win in the first game. Taylor won by forfeit. Lame claimed a 126-91 victory. Gulley came out on top (125-63), and Hicks won by forfeit.
Portland took four games in the second as Evans won 114-92. Taylor and Hicks earned points by forfeit, and Gulley came out on top 116-75.
In the final game, Evans knocked down eight more pins than her opponent, winning 125-117. Taylor won by forfeit. Gulley smashed her opponent by a 122-54 margin, and Hicks wrapped up the action with a forfeit win.
Portland finished with a 2004-1078 spread in match total pinfall and score.
The Portland boys came up short in a 16-11 loss to the Commandos.
Nik Averitt won his opening game 162-117. Poghen knocked down 37 more pins than his opponent, winning 147-110, and Lukas Edmonds came out on top 155-113.
Averitt netted another win in the second game, winning 150-144. Dailey slipped past his opponent by a 182-178 margin. Edmonds notched a 129-123 victory, and Wyattmills bowled a 147 to his opponent’s score of 106. Dailey won his second game in the final set by a 184-182 margin, and Wyattmills edged his opponent, 139-125.
