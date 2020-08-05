Portland West Middle School held its annual Panther Combine last Friday, raising more than $12,000.
There are 40 players in the program, and the average total raised per player was more than $300.
The funds will go toward the purchase of new white-out game jersey and purple game plants.
The Panther Combine — which became an annual event in 2006 — has raised more than $190,000 for middle-school football in Portland. Funds raise often go toward T-shirts, shorts and other necessary gear for the players.
