The Portland High School golf team has had mixed results as the 2020 season leads into the district tournament.
The Panthers have five golfers on the roster in juniors Vhan McGuire, Brett Hardin and Matt McGee, along with sophomores Houston Pike and Gavin Tabb.
“Our top five golfers have been the same all year,” Panther head coach Thomas Woodward said. “They are the only ones competing in matches. Vhan has been the most consistent as our No. 1 golfer, so the others have been going back and forth as far as using their scores for our team score.”
In the team’s first match, Portland finished third behind Greenbrier and Green Hill.
McGuire, Pike, Tabb, and Hardin all shot in the 80s in lifting Portland to victories over Gallatin and Hendersonville in the second match of the 2020 campaign.
The Panthers’ next match was a nine-hole contest with Beech and Lebanon, and the Panthers came up short.
Portland came in second behind Hendersonville in a match on Aug. 24 before defeating Wilson Central while losing to Lebanon on Sept. 3.
Last Tuesday, the Panthers handed Gallatin a setback but dropped a decision to Station Camp. Pike shot his personal best with a 79, and McGuire fired an 82.
Hardin also recorded a personal best of 85, and McGee rounded out the scoring with a 96.
“Any of these guys could have a good day and step up at any time,” Woodward said. “I’m hoping that they will do it at the district tournament to give ourselves a chance to compete and possibly move on to the regions. I’m hoping that they will continue to improve as we approach the district tournament, so we can peak at the right time of the year.
“Either way, we are going to try to build off our positives this year and continue to improve going into next year, because we do not have any seniors that will be leaving.”
The District 9 Large Tournament is slated to be played on Monday at Gallatin’s Long Hollow Golf Course.
