MT. JULIET — The Portland High boys golf team ended its season by placing eighth at the District 9 Large Golf Tournament, which was held at Pine Creek Golf Course on Sept. 21.
The top three teams and top five individuals not comprising those three teams advanced to the regional tournament, which was played on Tuesday at Pine Creek.
The Panthers shot 368, nine strokes back of seventh-place Lebanon.
There were 10 boys teams competing.
Portland junior Vhan McGuire shot a team-best round of 84, and sophomore teammate Gavin Tabb recorded an 88.
Teammates Brett Hardin and Houston Pike shot 97 and 99, respectively.
Greenbrier won the boys competition with a 302 total, 36 strokes better than second-place Beech and 38 in front of third-place Green Hill.
Three Greenbrier golfers — Tyler Williamson (72), Carson Davenport (72) and Connor Daveport (74) — were among the top five golfers.
Williamson was the medalist, winning a three-hole playoff with Carson Davenport.
Station Camp’s Bo Morgan posted a 73, and Beech’s Tristan Grenead shot 74. Macon County’s Isaac Meador and Gallatin’s Colton Werner both shot 75.
Morgan, Werner and Meador all advanced as individuals, along with Hendersonville’s Kobe Hill (78) and Bray Roberts (81).
The two-time defending state champion Station Camp girls golf squad won the district title with a 147 total, finishing nine strokes better than second-place Wilson Central and 11 ahead of third-place Gallatin.
Vanderbilt University commitment Lynn Lim was the medalist thanks to a round of 72, and teammate Lily Bloodworth shot 75.
Wilson Central’s Sarah Castle and Kate Castle posted scored of 78 and 79, respectively, and Gallatin’s Abigail Gornicki also shot 78.
Mt. Juliet’s Claire Fogg (81) and Rylie Rorie (91), Green Hill’s Sydney Spence (87) and Savannah Clarke (92), and Beech’s Tessa Myers (87) earned individual berths to the regional tournament.
