The Portland High School boys golf team won a district match with Wilson Central on Tuesday afternoon at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course.
Junior Gavin Tabb led the Panthers with a round of 81, with senior teammate Vhan McGuire posting 85.
Ethan Marcum and Zac Wilson paced the Wildcats with rounds of 85.
- One day later, Portland’s boys placed third in a three-team match with district foes Greenbrier and Beech at Country Hills Golf Course.
The Bobcats finished 22 strokes better than the Buccaneers, who were 10 strokes ahead of the Panthers.
Greenbrier junior Tyler Williamson was the medalist with a round of 69.
Williamson finished in a tie for fifth place in last fall’s Large Class State Championship, with the Bobcats placing fifth as a team as well.
Senior Tristan Grenead led Beech last Wednesday, shooting 72.
McGuire had the best round for Portland, posting a 79, and Tabb recorded an 83.
