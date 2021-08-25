HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland High School boys golf team placed second in a three-way match with Beech and Mt. Juliet, which was played on Aug .10 at Country Hills Golf Course.
The Panthers shot a 351, which was nine strokes behind Beech but 88 strokes better than Mt. Juliet.
Both Gavin Tabb and Vhan McGuire shot 83, while Ben Triplet carded a 92. Houston Pike posted a 93, and Brett Hardin finished with a 96.
