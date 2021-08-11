GALLATIN — The Portland High School boys golf team won a three-team match with Gallatin and Station Camp to open its season last Thursday at Long Hollow Golf Course.
The Panthers shot a 330, which was seven strokes better than the Bison and 29 strokes better than the Green Wave.
“It was a good way to start the season,” Portland head coach Thomas Woodward said. “We have a little more depth than we have had in the past few years, so that will help us.”
Ben Triplet fired in a 79 to lead the Panthers, while Vhan McGuire shot an 82. Gavin Tabb carded an 83. Brett Hardin came in with an 86, and Houston Pike rounded out the scoring with a 93.
Woodward welcomes back several golfers that played last season on its 11-man roster.
McGuire and Hardin, along with Matt McGee and Kalen Poghen, are seniors, while Tabb and Pike are juniors.
Four sophomores include in Triplet, Caleb Mathias, Caden Ausbrooks and Will Hester. Freshman Magavin Mandrell is the lone ninth-grader.
“We are looking forward to there being some competition within the team so that they are pushing each other to get better,” Woodward said. “We have a lot of guys that have match experience. We did not have any seniors last season, so we are returning all of our starters expect for Matthew (McGee), who broke his arm. Experience really is one of those things that is important, and I am hoping these kids will be much more mentally tough during matches and tournaments. We had a bit of inconsistency in 2020, so we are hoping that is not an issue this year as well. I’m excited to see how much they have improved since last year.”
