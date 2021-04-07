WESTMORELAND — In a game that consisted of just six hits, the Portland High School baseball squad claimed a 3-0 victory over Macon County last Saturday morning in the Eagle Invitational, which was held at Westmoreland High School.
“We threw strikes and made routine plays,” Panther head coach Justin Martin said. “When you do that, you give yourselves a chance to win.”
Portland starting pitcher Tyler Dillard was slated to throw approximately 30 pitches. He threw 33 in a four-inning effort, allowing just one hit while striking out two batters.
Dillard tossed a complete game four days earlier, throwing just 68 pitches in a 2-0 loss to visiting Hendersonville.
“Tyler Dillard goes four innings on 33 pitches … that’s absurd,” Dillard said. “We wanted to throw him 30 pitches. We thought we mihgt get two innings out of him. We got four.
“(Jake) Ausbrooks and (Chase) Runyon did real good.”
Ausbrooks allowed one hit and one walk in two innings of relief, striking out two.
Runyon walked one and struck out one in the seventh.
However, the tying run was at the plate — due in part to a fielding error — as Runyon ended the game with a strikeout.
Singles from Noah Hix and Eli Woodard accounted for the only Tiger hits.
“Our confidence is down a little right now,” Macon County head coach Jason Hudson said. “We’ve seen some decent pitching. We’ve struggled, and our confidence is down a little.”
The Tigers (4-7) produced a total of 14 hits in their four losses in the Eagle Invitational.
“We’re not being aggressive enough,” Hudson said. “We’re waiting for that perfect pitch. We need to swing the bat. We can’t wait until there are two strikes.”
Tiger starting pitcher Isaac Meador limited the Panthers to four hits over 6 2/3 innings of work. The senior right-hander allowed three earned runs, issued six base on balls and struck out six batters.
“He pitched a great game,” Hudson said. “He kept us in it. He got a little tired there at the end but gutted through it. He gave us a chance to win the baseball game.”
Portland junior Mason Elliott drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on Caeson Utley’s two-out single to rightfield.
Utley moved into scoring position on the outfield throw to home plate, and Hunter Richards followed with a single to leftfield that drove in Utley for a 2-0 lead.
Then, Elliott ignited a seventh-inning rally with another leadoff walk, and Cullen Box was hit by a pitch. Utley walked to load the bases, and Layne Wix came on in relief of Meador with two outs, the bases loaded and with a two-ball, one-strike count.
Wix threw two balls to walk Ausbrooks, which forced in Elliott with the game’s final run.
The Panthers had baserunners in every inning except for the sixth.
“Offensively, we had a lot of quality at-bats,” Martin said. “We didn’t get a lot of hits, but our at-bats were quality. We had seven or eight-pitch at-bats.
“We had some walks, but the kid from Macon County (Meador) battled. We just didn’t get timely hits.”
The two teams also played in Lafayette on March 19, with the Panthers capturing an 8-2 win.
- Portland opened play by winning in walk-off fashion as Chase Runyon gave his squad an 8-7, six-inning victory over Westmoreland on Friday afternoon.
The game ended after the sixth inning due to the time limit having expired.
The Panthers trailed by two runs entering their final at-bat.
Utley led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, and Richards drew a walk.
After Micah Brown came on to run for Richards, both baserunners advanced when Ausbrooks successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Utley scored on Dillard’s single, and Rhett Hicks singled to drive in Brown.
Vinny Parker scored the game-winning run on Runyon’s successful squeeze bunt.
That earned Ausbrooks the victory in relief of starting pitcher Tucker Parker.
Ausbrooks allowed just one hit in 1 and 1/3 innings of work.
The Eagles scored a run in the top of the first, but Portland erupted for four runs in the second inning.
Hicks drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and scored on Runyon’s single.
Runyon eventually scored on Oscar Garcia’s sacrifice fly.
Utley’s two-out single drove in Box, and Utley scored when Richards reached on an error for a 4-1 lead.
Westmoreland exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead, and Garcia was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the frame and scored on Ausbrooks’ groundout.
The Eagles added another run in the top of the fifth to recreate a two-run margin.
The Panthers compiled seven hits, with both Runyon and Utley producing two. Runyon drove in two runs, and Utley crossed the plate twice.
- Freshman Garrett Stubblefield picked up the complete-game victory later on Friday afternoon as Portland rolled to a 13-0, five-inning win over Trousdale County.
Cameron Rankins’ third-inning single prevented a no-hitter.
Stubblefield walked four hitters and struck out seven.
The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Box had two hits and scored two runs, and Hicks scored two runs and drove in two runs. Both Richards and Utley drove in two runs as well.
Ausbrooks singled, drew three walks, scored two runs and drove in a run.
- Portland concluded the weekend with a 12-2, five-inning win over Christian Community on Saturday afternoon.
Hicks pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits. The sophomore right-hander walked three and struck out five.
Box didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 hitless innings of relief, striking out four.
The Panthers compiled nine hits and scored multiple runs in four different innings, ending the contest due to the 10-run, mercy rule with a five-run fifth inning.
Utley had two hits and drove in four runs. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, produced a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fourth and singled in two runs in the fifth.
Box had two hits, drew two walks, scored two runs and also drove in a run.
Ausbrooks and Elliott also had two hits, and both Runyon and Oscar Garcia crossed the plate twice.
Portland improved to 6-5 with the win.
