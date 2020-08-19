Since Portland High School’s 2019 football season ended last November, a lot has happened over the past eight months.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, spring practice was cancelled. Summertime 7-on-7 competitions were not allowed, and fall scrimmages were be played. A couple of months ago, the 2020 season was in doubt until Gov. Bill Lee gave the go-ahead.
However, most Tennessee high-school coaches are still concerned about how much football will be played this fall.
Despite all the offseason chaos, Panther head coach Greg Cavanah has been pleased with how his kids have responded to all of the off-field distractions. And many of last years’ players from an undefeated freshmen and junior-varsity squads have made their move to the varsity level.
“The kids have worked hard up to this point,” Cavanah said. “They have been frustrated at times because of the restrictions. We’ve done a lot of cleaning and working out on weights and conditioning.”
Portland returns seven offensive and four defensive starters to the 2020 squad in hopes of reaching the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
The Panthers lost several key players from last season, including quarterback Caleb Mandrell. Mandrell accumulated 3660 yards in rushing and passing along, along with 51 touchdowns, over the past two seasons.
“We did graduate a group of seniors that played lots of minutes for us the past three years,” Cavanah said. “Overall, our numbers are up (72 players). We had lots of guys play last year. I look forward to seeing if they can step into the varsity games and play just as well.”
Sophomore Cullen Box takes care of the quarterbacking duties for the Purple this year. Box saw limited time as the team’s signal-caller in 2019, completing two passes for 27 yards.
Senior fullback Devyn Fuqua, who won an armful of awards at the team banquet last December, is back after finishing with 636 yards on 96 rushing attempts and scoring four touchdowns. Classmate Dylan Gulley brought speed to the Purple offense at right wingback after rushing for 404 yards on 53 carries and a pair of touchdowns and adding 70 yards in kick returns.
Sophomore Mason Swonger gets the nod at left wingback and played on the undefeated freshmen team of a year ago, and senior Caden Box will be in the mix.
“Devyn has done an outstanding job for us at the fullback position,” Cavanah said. “But the wing-T (offense) gives you four people in the backfield for other teams to defend along with two receivers. We are fairly equal in athleticism this year. Some are just young.”
Four starters return on the offensive line in senior Aidan Dezwarte (right guard), along with juniors Ethan Hill (left guard), Robert Ferguson (center), and Garrett Smith (left tackle). A sophomore, right tackle Charles Barrett, is the new face on the line.
Sophomore Colby Lane and junior Isaac West get the starting spots at tight end and split end, respectively, in the Panthers’ wing-t attack.
“Offensively, we have added a few wrinkles,” Cavanah said. “You will see us under center more this season.”
Portland gave up 346 yards per game defensively in 2019. Only two of the team’s top 10 tacklers from a year ago return in Braxton Cole (64 tackles) and Fuqua (62).
“Defensively, we may have to gamble and take chances more so than the last couple of years,” Cavanah said.
Fuqua is back at a bandit spot after recovering two fumbles, forcing two fumbles and coming up with an interception. West is a safety, while Cole, senior Johnathon Escue and sophomore Luke Newton will all start at linebacker. Tristen Weatherford and Caleb Bryan line up at left defensive end and right end, respectively, and Aaron Faulkner is the nose guard.
The secondary consists of returning players Braylen Dowlen and Gulley. Freddy Paxton, a sophomore, is a new starter in the secondary.
The special teams personnel includes senior soccer standout Zach Meador, who is getting reps according to Cavanah, with Cole also looking to contribute to the kicking game.
“Our hitting ability is still in question,” Cavanah said. “We are just now finishing up the climatization period. Another question is, do we have the best players in the right position since we have no jamboree or preseason scrimmages. One key to having a successful season is having our young kids grow up early and staying healthy. I like our work ethic. The senior leadership is good, and attendance to workouts and flexibility of players and parents are good, because our practice schedule has changed weekly.”
Cavanah expects Springfield, Creek Wood, White House Heritage and Montgomery Central to be among the teams to beat in Region 5-4A.
Portland opens the season by hosting Westview on Aug. 21, followed by its region opener at Montgomery Central one week later.
