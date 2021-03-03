Devyn Fuqua is one of more than 60 seniors in Middle Tennessee chosen to receive the scholar-athlete award from the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame organization, and Fuqua received his award at Portland High School on Monday morning. Pictured are NFF and College Hall of Fame Middle Tennessee representative Jerry Joslin, Portland High head coach Wes Inman, Devyn’s mother Shawnta Woodard, Devyn Fuqua and NFF and College Hall of Fame Middle Tennessee representative Jeff Porter.