The Portland High School boys soccer team won a pair of matches last week, a 4-0 win over Springfield 4-0 and a 2-1 victory over Smith County.
The Panthers also suffered a 3-0 loss to White House Heritage.
The win over Springfield came on April 5.
All four goals were scored in the second half as the Panthers played with just 10 players on the field due to a red card.
“This was the first win over Springfield that I can remember,” Portland head coach Tanner Nelson said.
Elias Andres, Freddy Luna, Zach Meador and Jadyn Fitts scored goals, while Deacon Tuttle provided a pair of assists.
- One day later, the Panthers made the trip to Carthage to face Smith County.
“We went up by two goals in the first half and held on against a very aggressive and tough Owls team,” Nelson said.
Tuttle and Michael Whitson provided the offense for Portland.
- The Panthers lost to White House Heritage last Thursday.
“We adjusted to and matched the speed and physicality of the match eventually,” Nelson said. “But we need a big 80 minutes to pull off a result in this one. We had a pretty solid 60 minutes.”
- Portland’s junior-varsity split a pair of matches. The Panthers won over Smith County, 4-1, with goals scored by Jason Torres, Fitts and two by Isaiah Perez.
The Portland junior varsity lost to White House Heritage, 3-1.
Portland hosts White House on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.