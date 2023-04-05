It was a roller coaster ride for the Portland baseball last week. The Panthers split a pair of games with district foe Creekwood with their win coming in dramatic fashion on a walk-off hit by Luke Newton. Portland then traveled to East Tennessee for the Clinch River Challenge and won one of two contests.
Last Monday, the Purple lost on the road to Creekwood 7-6.
“That game was a nailbiter,’ Coach Seth Doxey explained. “We struggled in the field, but never gave up. We came out on the wrong end of a walk-off and it hurt. The boys took it personal.”
The game was tied at 6-6 with the RedHawks scoring the winning run in their final time at bat.
Portland was led at the plate by Cullen Box, Chase Runyon, Tanner White, and Garrett Stubblefield with two hits apiece. White collected two RBIS, and Rhett Hicks, Newton, and Stubblefield each drove in a run.
Korbin Bray, Runyon, Vinny Parker, White, and Stubblefield each tallied once. Portland managed ten hits in the contest.
On Tuesday, the Panthers trailed by four going into the bottom of the ninth and rallied with five runs to defeat Creekwood.
In the ninth, Easton Duffy walked and Cayden Lane doubled to center to score Duffy. Lane came around to score on a Jay Guthrie base hit. Box hit into a fielder choice and Runyon singled to put runners on first and second.
Hicks launched a two-run double to right that brought in Runyon and Box to tie the game at 15-all. Newton came to the plate and singled to bring Hicks with the winning run.
“Tuesday, we had a bad inning,” Doxey said about the game, “I told them it didn’t matter what happened, they couldn’t change it. So, the boys plugged away, never gave up, and walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. It literally took every player on the line-up card to get it done.”
The Purple had 15 hits in the game. Runyon and Guthrie each collected three, Newton and White collected a pair, and Hicks, Parker, and lane recorded one hit each.
Box and Runyon each tallied three runs while Hicks, Parker, Duffy, and Lane followed by scoring two runs apiece. Tristan Calvert, and Guthrie added a run each.
Guthrie had a double and a triple that scored five runs while White drove in three. Hicks knocked in a pair, and Runyon, Newton, Parker, and Lane each collected an RBI.
“Creekwood is a great team that is well-coached,” Doxey remarked. “If that’s what district play will be like all year, buckle up”!
Last weekend, the Panthers traveled to East Tennessee and played in the Clinch River Challenge. On Friday, the Purple defeated Maryville Christian 18-6.
“The Clinch River Challenge in Knoxville is a phenomenal tournament,” Doxey noted. “It has some amazing teams in it.”
Portland gave up six runs in the fourth inning to the Eagles, but still manage to come away with the victory.
Hicks had a pair of doubles among his three hits, plated four runs, and scored three times. Runyon had a double with 3 RBIS and tallied four times. Newton was 2 of 3 with two runs and a couple of rbis.
White had a two-base hit and two runs driven in while Parker collected a hit, scored a run and plated one. Guthrie tallied once and drove in two runners while Lane and Stubblefield came around to score twice.
The Panthers had nine hits and drew nine walks in the contest.
Parker was the winning pitcher.
The Purple fell to Hardin Valley 7-3 Saturday morning.
Portland collected just four hits in the game. Box, Parker, Guthrie, and Lane each reached safely on hits while White crossed home plate twice and Parker scored once. Lane had the only RBI for the Panthers.
Knoxville Bearden defeated the Panthers 13-7 on Saturday.
Box blasted a three-run homer that scored Parker and Guthrie while Hicks and Parker drove in a run apiece. Box, Hicks, White, and Parker finished with a pair of hits. Runyon, Box, Newton, White, Parker, and Guthrie all scored a single run in the contest.
The Panthers stand at 5-5 for the season.
