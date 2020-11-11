After finishing with a 15-15 record last season, the Portland High School boys basketball team is looking to improve on that mark as the 2020-21 season opens next week.
The Panthers will have to do it without departed graduates Dairius Bell, DeQuan Bradley, and Mitchell Eagle, who combined to score 988 points and grab 450 rebounds last season.
Portland head coach Darryl Travis does has three starters back — Dawson Kennedy, Caeson Utley and Duncan Smallwood — who started at least 10 or more games on the hardwood.
Hunter Hicks and Montaize Bradley started nine games combined for the Panthers during the 2019-20 campaign.
With a new season fast approaching, Portland has had limited practices so fall in preseason.
“We’ve had only five practices with no scrimmages,” Travis said. “It’s hard to say who will step up and score. Caeson, Dawson, and Duncan hopefully will do so with the most experience.”
Smallwood recorded 168 points a year ago, while Kennedy rattled the nets for 132. Utley finished with 113.
“Dawson can shoot the three,” Travis said. “We are looking forward to more rebounding and defense from him.
“Duncan and Caeson can score in different ways. Duncan is physical and gives great effort, and Caeson has been shooting well so far in practice and has gotten stronger.”
Bradley and Hicks played in 25 and 24 games, respectively, last season.
“Montaize can score in bursts,” Travis said. “He needs to be consistent in effort and aggressiveness.
“Hunter is a presence inside. He is strong, and we need him to be a presence inside and rebound.”
Freshman Chase Runyon and sophomore Freddy Paxton will also be in the rotation for the Panthers.
“Chase can shoot and score, “Travis said. “I have been surprised by his rebounding and defense. He is a solid young player for us.
“Freddy is aggressive on defense and has improved his shooting.”
Cody Carlson, Jalen Pero, Will Napier, Vhan McGuire and Braden Thornton are also competing for playing time.
“We have to be a team in every aspect,” Travis said. ”We are a team, and for us to have any success, we will have to play as a team. We must play together, be a team first, and defense and rebounding will be huge. I think, right now, our scoring will be by committee. We might have different leading scorers each game.”
This will be Portland’s final season in District 9-AAA as the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has expanded classification from three to four classes beginning next fall.
Travis looks for four or five teams to be in contention for the district championship in February.
