Portland High boys basketball coach Darryl Travis resigned abruptly Wednesday morning, PHS principal David Woods confirmed.
Travis, who was in his fifth season as head coach of the Panthers, was in the midst of his best campaign as Portland's coach. The team currently has a 16-10 record and stands tied for second place in District 9-AAA.
“Coach Travis came to me this morning and said he had some personal matters that had come up all of a sudden, and he just felt that the team would be better able to finish the season strong if he stepped away for now. He resigned because of some things that he needs to take care of in his personal life,” Woods said.
Assistant coach John Ferguson takes the reins of the program, for now on an interim basis, but quite possibly for longer.
Ferguson is a 2003 Portland High School graduate and played on the Panthers' state tournament team with long-time NBA standout Corey Brewer. After graduating from Portland, Ferguson went on to play at Tennessee Wesleyan and was an assistant coach there before coming back to Portland last year.
Ferguson's wife's job caused her to be transferred to Middle Tennessee, and Ferguson came back to PHS to serve as Travis' assistant coach.
“Coach Ferguson will take over as the interim coach for now, and we'll evaluate everything with the position going forward at the end of the season,” Woods said.
Ferguson, however, would appear to be the odds-on favorite to retain the coaching job. When Ferguson came on to the Panthers' staff, many people believed that he would one day have the opportunity to be the team's head coach, once Travis decided to retire.
“He's getting this opportunity a little earlier than expected,” Woods said.
Travis had guided the Panthers to 16 wins this season, which is the highest total the boys team has posted since the 2003-04. The Panthers lost Tuesday night at Smith County, 64-60 in Travis' final game. In his five seasons as head coach, Travis' teams compiled a 59-84 overall mark, competing in District 9-AAA against schools with much bigger enrollments until the TSSAA reclassified this season, going to four classes. All the other teams in District 9-AAA moved up to Class AAAA except the Panthers.
Portland is scheduled to play at Montgomery Central on Friday night.
