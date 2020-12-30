The Portland High School boys basketball team defeated Harriman, 66-57, in its second game of the Corey Brewer Christmas Tournament on Dec. 21.
The Panthers trailed by three at halftime, but Portland outscored the Tigers by an 18-7 margin in the third period to take an eight-point advantage, 47-39, heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Harriman came back to close the gap to two with 5:40 left in the contest, but the Panthers made key shots down the stretch to post the win.
“We played hard and willed ourselves to win this game tonight,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “We were down in the first half but kept fighting. I thought we outworked them in the first half. We couldn’t make any shots. We came out after halftime and scored, and that seemed to get us going.”
Eight different players reached the scoring column for the Panthers as Dawson Kennedy led the way with 19 points, while Hunter Hicks added 14 and Caeson Utley 13.
“We had nine or 10 guys to contribute tonight,” Travis said. “Jalen (Pero) and Freddy (Paxton) were big for us ,and Will (Napier) was active tonight.
“Dawson made one shot that was terrible that went in. The lid got bigger for him.”
Six Portland players reached the scoring column in the opening eight minutes of action as the Panthers led 7-4 as Kennedy completed a three-point play, Hunter Hicks took a pass and hit a soft jumper, and Kennedy battled for an offensive rebound that resulted in a putback.
After Portland tied the game at 9 on a Duncan Smallwood bucket, the Blue Devils took the lead and finished the period up 21-17.
The Panthers tied the score at 21 on a pair of Hicks foul shots and a Kennedy bucket.
Portland would go up 25-23 thanks to field goals from Caeson Utley and Hicks, but the Blue Devils retook the advantage and led 32-29 at the halftime break.
Portland fell behind 36-31 in a physically-played third quarter but would take the lead for good at 40-39 thanks to two Chase Runyon charity tosses at the 4:47 mark.
The Panthers added to the total with a 7-0 run, capped by a Kennedy 3-pointer that pushed the advantage to 47-39.
Harriman started the final eight minutes of action with a pair of foul shots by Jordan McCullum before Utley scored for a 49-41 lead.
The Blue Devils closed the gap by two, 49-47, at the 5:40 mark, but Portland produced another 7-0 streak with four points from Hicks and a Kennedy 3-pointer for to create a 56-47 edge.
Harriman dropped in a free throw, but the Panthers wrapped up the game with seven unanswered points.
The Panthers connected on 23 field goals, with four coming from the three-point stripe, while Harriman recorded 25, including five three-point buckets.
Smallwood followed Kennedy, Hicks, and Utley in scoring with nine points. Runyon netted six. Napier and Braden Thornton each tallied two, and Paxton contributed one.
Brody Stubbs led all scorers with 25 points, with McCullum scoring 14 and Austin Oliver collecting 11.
