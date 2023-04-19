The Portland baseball game swept a pair of district games from Liberty Creek last week before losing to Springfield Thursday.
The Panthers defeated the Wolves 5-1 on Monday.
Garrett Stubblefield earned the win on the mound by striking out ten Liberty Creek batters. The Panthers collected five hits off the bats off Luke Newton, Rhett Hicks, Tanner White, Vinny Parker, and Easton Duffy
“Stubby had a strong performance Monday,” Portland coach Seth Doxey said. We came out strong on the mound in that game.
On Tuesday, the Purple defeated Liberty Creek 9-4 without the benefit of a hit.
Portland drew six walks and took advantage of four Liberty Creek errors to post the win.
“Tuesday was crazy,” PHS coach Seth Doxey pointed out. “Even though we were no hit, we battled every at-bat. We put the baseball in play and put pressure on them. This is the second game where my team has gone without a hit and still won.”
After spotting the Wolves a 3-0 lead, the Panthers scored in the fifth. Duffy walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Tristan Calvert. Calvert advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a Jay Guthrie out.
Portland tallied six in the following inning.
Cullen Box reached on a dropped third strike and Newton was hit by a pitch. White took first after getting nicked by the Liberty Creek pitcher to load the bases. Parker drew a base-on-balls to force in Box and a fielding error allowed Duffy to go to first and brought in Newton.
Stubblefield hit into a grounder and errors on the defense allowed Parker and White to score. Calvert, pinch running for Duffy, came around to touch home plate on another grounder off the bat of Guthrie. Stubblefield later scored on a wild pitch and the Panthers were on top 7-3.
The Panthers added two in the seventh. After two outs, Newton and White both walked, and Newton came around to score on a wild pitch. White tallied on a Parker grounder. The Wolves scored one in the bottom of the seventh.
Box got the win and struck out five.
Portland traveled to Springfield last Wednesday and lost 15-3.
“We hit the baseball hard, we just have to be netter on the mound,” Doxey commented. “Luke threw well, and we replaced him with Zach Langford. He was nervous and it showed. Springfield had all the momentum.
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the first.
Box and Runyon singled. Runyon swiped second and a catcher’s error brought in Box. Runyon later tallied on a White ground ball.
The Yellow Jackets pushed across three in the bottom of the first, but Portland tied the score in the second when Parker came in to score on an Ashton Darnell base hit.
Springfield tallied three in the third and nine in the fourth to put the game away.
