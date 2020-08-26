The Westview High School football team made a nearly three-and-a-half-hour trip to Portland for last Friday night’s season opener. The trip back home for the Chargers probably didn’t seem to take as long after defeating the homestanding Panthers, 47-6.
It was the first game for both schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with all the safety protocols followed.
The visitors scored on their first three possessions and crossed the goalline again just three minutes into the second period in rolling to a 28-6 halftime lead.
Westview also capitalized on Portland mistakes on two blown coverages and a pair of breakdowns in the kicking game.
“We are still learning since we’ve had no scrimmages or jamboree,” Panther head coach Greg Cavanah said. “We have just been in full gear since Aug. 5. Westview had some athletes on defense and were athletic on the offensive line. They were also bigger than they looked on film.”
Due to an injury to sophomore Cullen Box, Portland started a freshman quarterback in Braden Thornton and also played sophomore Mason Elliott in the contest.
“I thought both quarterbacks tried hard,” Cavanah said. “We have some things to work on, but I have no complaints about either one.”
The Chargers took the opening kickoff and used eight plays in driving 88 yards to score on a 10-yard spring by Taylor. Carver’s first of six point-after touchdown kicks (PATs) good for a 7-0 lead.
A short punt after the Panthers’ opening series gave the visitors the football at the Portland 36 yard line.
The ensuing six-play scoring march was capped by a strike covering 19 yards from Simpson to Cade Spaulding. Carver nailed his second kick conversion for a 14-0 lead.
The Panthers had to punt for the second time in the contest, and a miscue on the punt attempt gave the Chargers the football at the Panther 6 yard line.
Taylor skirted into the end zone on the first play of the short possession, and Carver’s PAT pushed the advantage to 21-0.
“Our punter went too far to the right after the snap,” Cavanah said of the change in field position. “It was suppose to be a rugby-style kick.”
Portland had its best drive of the first quarter after getting an 18-yard kickoff return by Freddy Paxton. Devyn Fuqua had runs of 9 and 7 yards, and Dylan Gulley raced 12 yards to the Westview 49.
Fuqua continued to pound the defense with carries of 8 and 3 yards, and Gulley carried for a 9-yard gain to the 29. Cade Box sped for 4 yards, and Fuqua split a gap in the defense for 7 yards to the 18. However, a fumble on the next play gave the football back to the Chargers.
The visitors wasted little time in cashing in on the opportunity as Simpson scrambled out of the pocket and hit Javion Goins at the midfield stripe with a pass, and Goins outran the defense for the score. Carver split the uprights on the PAT to create a 28-0 margin.
The Panthers broke through on their next series of downs after a 58-yard kickoff return by Paxton. Paxton took the kick at the 10 and raced to the 40 and looked be down, but the official never blew the whistle as Paxton continued to head to the goal-line before he was tackled at the Westview 30.
A 15-yard penalty pushed the football back to the 45.
Thornton completed a 9-yard pass to Fuqua, while Gulley and Thornton picked up yardage to set up a Box 9-yard touchdown dash.
The PAT was blocked, keeping the score at 28-6.
In the second half, the Panthers gave up a safety after a snap on punting situation sailed into the end zone and was recovered for a safety. On the free kick, Taylor fielded the football at the 30 and outsped the defense to the endzone on a 70-yard return.
A Portland fumble led to a 15-yard scoring strike from Simpson to Garner Anderson that allowed the clock to run continuously (due to the 35-point, mercy rule) as the Westview lead extended to 44-6.
The Chargers wrapped up the scoring when Carver nailed a 25-yard field goal late in the contest.
Westview finished with 313 yards from scrimmage and a 70-yard kickoff return. Taylor had 170 total yards in the game. Simpson completed 8 of 14 passes for 171 yards and a trio of scores.
Portland complied 157 yards in the game as Fuqua carried 11 times for 70 yards.
“We have some things to work on,” Cavanah said. “We have to do a better job of blocking and tackling.”
Portland will remain at home this week by hosting Forrest. The Rockets won their season opener by handing East Robertson a 10-0 setback.
“Forrest will run the wing-T offense and show us some other formations out of it,” Cavanah said. “They will run a 3-4 defense. Forrest has a young team after graduating 22 seniors, so they will be young.”
Last season, the Rockets defeated the Panthers, 37-22. In the contest, Gulley had 76 yards and a touchdown, while Box also added a score.
