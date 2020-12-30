The Portland High School boys basketball team lost in a heartbreaker to Davidson Academy by a 66-62 margin on Dec. 22 in its final game of the Corey Brewer Christmas Tournament, which was held at Portland High School and Portland East Middle School.
Despite 11 3-pointers by the Bears, the Purple stayed close and tied the game at 62-62 with 1:55 left to play.
However, the Panthers came up empty on four consecutive trips downcourt, while Davidson Academy converted a steal into a basket and added two foul shots for the winning margin of victory.
Davidson Academy shot 25 of 48 from the field, including their 11 baskets from the three-point stripe.
“When a team shoots the basketball that well and you still have a chance to win at the end, we battled,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “Their No. 20 (Robert Breece) wore us out today.”
Breece led all scorers with 25 points, including 14 in the third quarter (with 12 points coming from long range).
“Some of those were us not listening,” Travis said. “When a guy hits three straight threes and you stand five feet in front of him, what do you expect? What you do is run him off the line, and we refused to do it.”
After trailing by nine at the end of the opening period, the Panthers closed the gap and faced a three-point deficit at intermission and trailed by four heading into the final eight minutes. Portland tied the score but couldn’t score ober the final 1:55 of the game.
“I put us in a shell and the kids in a bad spot,” Travis said. “We went passive instead of playing aggressive like we had been. We’ve not been in that situation a lot and Davidson Academy is an experienced team.”
The Bears raced out to a 5-0 lead, and after a pair of Caeson Utley foul shots, Raymond Roberts connected on a three-point play prior to Breece’s old-fashioned three-point play for a 11-2 advantage.
Davidson Academy’s lead was later stretched to 11, 20-9, with less than 10 seconds remaining.
The Panthers scored at the buzzer as Montaize Bradley buried a jumper.
Portland started off the second quarter when Dawson Kennedy was fouled on a putback and made the free throw, and Freddy Paxton tallied in the lane to trim the lead to four, 20-16.
The Bears extended their advantage to nine, 26-19, but the Purple scored the next six points as Utley dropped in a bucket, Kennedy fired in two charity tosses and Hunter Hicks turned a steal into a pair of foul shots for a 26-25 difference.
Roberts gave the Bears a 28-25 edge at the break with a 5-footer.
Breece kept his team in front with 14 points in the third, but the Panthers stayed close as Bradley and Utley each drilled a 3-point basket.
After falling behind by eight, 49-41, the Purple scored seven consecutive points, including five from Bradley and a Chase Runyon jumper that cut the lead to one, 49-48, with 12 seconds left in the period.
Roberts nailed another 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Davidson Academy took a 52-48 margin into the final eight minutes of action.
Davidson Academy went up 54-48 before Kennedy pushed in two free throws and Runyon canned a 3-pointer, pulling the Panthers within a point (54-53).
Lorenzo McMillian hit s soft jumper inside, and Breece found the range from the three-point stripe for a 59-53 edge.
Then, the Panthers went on a 9-3 run as Bradley scored on a lay-up, Duncan Smallwood added a baseline shot, Kennedy collected a short jumper and Utley launched a 3-point shot that found its mark to tie the game at 62-62.
However, the Bears turned a turnover into a basket, and Breece nailed two foul shots to create the final margin of victory.
Utley led Portland in scoring with 14 points, with Bradley and Kennedy each contributing 13 and Hicks adding 10. Runyon had five. Paxton tallied four, and Smallwood finished with three.
In their first contest of the tournament, the Panthers lost to Clarksville Academy, 56-51, on Monday.
“We gave up offensive rebounds tonight, and that was the game,” Travis said. “They had four or five offensive rebounds, and I think they scored on all of them.
“I thought we made some questionable decisions that hurt us. We were down eight to 10 points, but it felt like we should have been closer. At the end, we made a run. We just ran out of juice.”
The Panthers and the Cougars were tied at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Portland trailed 26-22 at the break. Despite five points from Smallwood, the Purple were outscored 19-14 in the third period as Clarksville Academy recorded a trio of 3-pointers in the period.
Portland faced a 45-36 deficit going into the final eight minutes of action.
The Panthers (4-9) battled over the final eight minutes of action but came up short in their comeback bid.
Smallwood topped Portland in scoring with 16 points, with Hicks netting 12 and Utley adding nine. Runyon had five. Kennedy chipped in with four. Paxton tallied three, and Braden Thornton rounded out the offensive attack with two.
The Panthers made 17 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jax Wyatt led the Cougars with 13 points, and Eddie Ricks and Keith Richburg scored 12 each.
