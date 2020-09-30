White House Heritage High School running back Jackson Mapes scored all six of his team’s touchdowns as the Patriots picked up a region win by defeating the Portland, 41-27, last Friday night.
Mapes, a senior, tallied on runs of 2, 5, 1, 3 and 2 yards. However, his biggest touchdown might have came in the fourth quarter. Portland had scored after recovering an onside kick to cut the lead to 35-21.
The Panthers attempted another pooch kick, but Mapes grabbed the football in midair and raced 50 yards to paydirt to create a 20-point gap with 2:18 left to play.
“We would hit hime, and he would carry us for two or three yards,” Portland head coach Greg Cavanah said. “He’s a hard back to tackle.”
Mapes finished with 58 yards on 12 carries, but five of those rushing attempts ended in the end zone.
Patriot quarterback Taye Francis completed seven passes for 117 yards, with Will Wilson adding 13 passing yards on one completion. Timmy Freel finished with seven receptions for 121 yards.
“Our pass defense let us down tonight,” Cavanah said. “We have to improve in that area.”
Portland had its biggest offensive output of the season, compiling 310 yards (including 304 on the ground). Senior Devyn Fuqua reached the century mark with 131 on 13 carries, averaging 10 yards per carry. Cade Box added 58 yards, and Dylan Gulley complied 45.
“Devyn had a great game tonight,” Cavanah said.
White House Heritage rolled up 311 yards as Malakhai Illaramendi rushed for 83 yards.
“I thought White House Heritage had a good game plan, “Cavanah said. “I thought we could stop them. They have a good team. Their record is 5-1.”
The Panthers committed two turnovers in the contest.
“We are missing too many blocks,” Cavanah said. “If we can stop making mistakes, we can be competitive. We are heading into the hardest part of our schedule.”
The Panthers had two promising drives in the first period. On the first one, the Panthers advanced to the Patriot 43 before being forced to punt.
The second came after the visitors had scored on a 11-play march. Portland took the ensuing kickoff and drove to the 41 before an interception stopped the series.
White House Heritage cashed in on the turnover by putting together a 14-play series, with Mapes going in from 5 yards out. Christian Carter nailed his second point-after touchdown (PAT) conversion and a 14-0 lead.
Portland came back with its own scoring drive as Fuqua, Braden Thornton and Box had carries to set up Gulley’s 31-yard scoring run around left end at the 2:43 mark.
Zach Meador’s PAT left Portland trailing 14-7.
Francis engineered a Patriot touchdown drive with a pair of passes to Guiswite, covering 58 yards. Mapes finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge, with Carter’s kick upping the visitors’ lead to 21-7. White House Heritage added another touchdown just before the half as Guiswite made two receptions for 57 yards, with Mapes collecting his fourth six-pointer of the half.
The Panther defense held the visitors to a three and out on their opening series of the third quarter, but Portland fumbled the return.
The Patriots capitalized when Mapes got the call on the seventh play of the drive and went in on a 2-yard jaunt, with Carter’s kick conversion increasing the lead to 35-7.
Each team had three series each over the remainder of the third and punted each time, but the Panthers took advantage of a short punt by the Patriots to pull closer. Fuqua had a 11-yard run before Box rambled for 21. Jalen Pero capped the seven-play drive with a 12-yard romp up the middle.
Fuqua busted up the middle for the two-point conversion, and the Panthers trailed 35-15 with 3:40 remaining.
Freddy Paxton recovered the onside kick, and Fuqua added to his 100-plus rushing total by galloping 30 yards for the score to cut the deficit to 14 points, 35-21.
Portland attempted another short kick, but Mapes grabbed the football near the midfield stripe and raced down the Portland sideline for the touchdown.
The Panthers wrapped up the scoring as Braylon Dowlen had runs of 8 and 18 yards, and Braxton Cole covered the remaining 11 yards on two carries, including a 4-yard romp into the end zone.
Defensively, Mason Swonger and Isaac West each collected nine solo tackles, and Dowlen finished with eight.
Portland, which fell to 0-3 in Region 5-4A play, travels to White House this Friday to renew of one of the state’s best rivalries. The Panthers own a 27-25 edge in the series, including a 41-29 win in 2019.
The Blue Devils come into the contest carrying a 1-4 mark, with their lone win coming over Station Camp (28-12) in week one. Their losses have been to Trousdale County (34-12), Franklin Road Academy (20-14), Springfield (48-24), and last week’s 41-0 defeat at the hands of Watertown.
“It’s a typical White House football team,” Cavanah said. “They are big, strong and aggressive and play smash football. They have two running backs with different characteristics. One is speedy, and the other has some speed but has the ability to run over you.”
With both teams looking for their first region win and the intensity of the rivalry, Cavanah expects another classic contest on Friday night.
“The White House game is always one of the most physical games of the year for us,” Cavanah said. “It will be a battle.”
In the 2019 contest, the Panthers held on for the 12-point, homecoming win. Ranen Blackburn, a junior running back for the Blue Devils, had 97 yards in that contest and scored a three touchdowns.
