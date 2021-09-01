The Portland and East Hamilton prep football teams engaged in an old-fashioned offensive shootout last Friday night before the visiting Hurricanes pulled out a 42-34 win at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The two teams combined for 1156 yards of offense, with Panther junior running back Jalen Pero accumulating 209 yards on the ground and 119 yards in returns.
Thirty-five of the 76 points were scored in the opening quarter as the visitors led 21-14.
Neither team reached the end zone again until the 4:25 mark of the third quarter when the Panthers tied the contest at 21.
The Hurricanes regained the advantage three minutes later, but the Panthers went up 28-27 as the fourth period started.
East Hamilton scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 42-28 with 7:02 remaining.
Portland (1-1) scored late on a 74-yard punt return by Freddy Paxton, but East Hamilton recovered a short kickoff at the 33 and ran out the clock.
“I’m proud of the kids and how they fought tonight,” Panther head coach Wes Inman said. “We played a very talented team tonight. They advanced to the semifinals of last year’s (Class) 4A playoffs before losing to Elizabethton, who won the state championship.”
East Hamilton (2-0) is an explosive team on offense, and the Hurricanes had four plays that went for 20 or more yards, and 11 that went for 10 yards or more.
“We knew they were explosive and the best key for us would be to control the clock,” Inman said.
Portland also had a big night on offense with 15 plays that went for 10 or more yards, including seven that were 20 or more yards.
“I’m proud of Jalen and the offensive line,” Inman said. “I’m extremely proud of Freddy for not retaliating for a cheap shot late in the game.”
Dowlen added 108 yards on the ground, and Paxton tallied 40 yards on eight attempts and added 97 via return yardage.
The Panthers were victimized by two blocked punts that were turned into touchdowns by the visitors.
Paxton ended the first Hurricane drive by intercepting a Lake Clark pass in the end zone. Portland was forced to punt, but Mel McFarland came in to block the kick and recover the football in the end zone.
The successful point-after touchdown (PAT) kick gave the visitors a 7-0 edge.
Pero returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to give the Panthers good field position at the 37.
Paxton had a 24-yard carry to set up Pero’s 4-yard scoring jaunt.
Nik Averitt tied the game with his PAT at the 6:21 mark of the first quarter.
East Hamilton used a balanced offense to take a 14-7 lead, using seven pass plays and five rushing attempts on the drive that was capped by a 4-yard run by junior running back Juandrick Bullard.
Pero excited the home crowd with another kickoff return that covered 36 yards.
Dowlen’s 43-yard sprint, and a Hunter Mayes 7-yard pick up set up Pero’s second touchdown run of the quarter.
Averitt’s kick created a 14-14 deadlock.
East Hamilton closed out the high-scoring opening 12 minutes of action as Bullard took the pitchout and rambled 60 yards to paydirt.
Portland put together a 11-play march in the second quarter as Pero gained 51 yards and Dowlen ran twice for 30 yards. Failing to move the chains on third down, the Panthers elected to go for a field goal as Averitt came in for a 46-yard attempt.
The kick fell short, leaving the Hurricanes leading 21-14.
The Panthers tied the game with 4:25 left in the third period as Pero crossed the goal line on a 7-yard run.
Averitt’s third PAT of the contest was good to tie the score.
The Hurricanes came back as Brian Bradshaw capped a six-play series with a 6-yard touchdown dash. Paxton stormed past his defender and blocked the PAT to leave the visitors on top 27-21.
Portland got a 23-yard kickoff return by Paxton. Then, Pero ran for 44, and Dowlen added an 18-yard carry to set up Pero’s 10-yard scoring run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Averitt’s point after kick gave the Purple their first lead 28-27.
East Hamilton scored on back-to-back drives as Bullard ran for a 56-yard touchdown, with Clark adding the two-point conversion.
The Hurricanes second score came after blocking another punt, with Bullard’s 5-yard run upping the margin to 42-28.
The Panthers closed the gap as Paxton returned a punt 73 yards with 1:20 left to play.
The Hurricanes recovered a short kickoff and ran out the clock.
East Hamilton finished with 455 yards, with Bullard finishing with 209 yards and four touchdowns.
Clark completed 11 passes to four different receivers and finished with 93 yards through the air.
Dowlen led the Portland defense with 11.5 tackles, with Elijah Allen finishing with six and Mason Swonger five.
- Portland will make its first road trip of the season by traveling to Clarksville Northwest this Friday. It will also be the first region contest for the Panthers.
Northwest comes into the contest 0-2, with losses to Stewart County (35-0) and last week’s defeat at the hands of West Creek (33-0).
Despite a winless slate in the early weeks of the 2021 campaign, Inman expects the Vikings to be explosive.
“Northwest is an athletic team,” Inman said. “They have struggled early in the season, but they seem to have the capability to be explosive.
“They run a conventional 3-4 (front) on defense. In one game, Northwest blitzed 25 perce nt of the time. On offense, they are a three to four wide-receiver team and like to run inside and split the zone and allow the quarterback to read a defender on each play.”
Portland won the first eight meetings with Northwest before dropping the last two. The two teams last met in 2008, with the Vikings pulling out a 20-18 victory.
Due to early deadlines, coverage from the Portland/Northwest will not appear in the Aug. 8 edition of the Portland Leader, but it can be viewed at www.portlandleader.net.
