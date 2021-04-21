The Portland High School baseball team had a good week by winning four of six games, including a 4-1 victory over rival White House last Saturday.
The Panthers opened play with a 9-1 loss to White House Heritage on April 12.
Portland was limited to one hit as Caeson Utley blasted a double in the third inning to drive in Cullen Box.
White House Heritage scored four runs in the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Portland returned to action the following day and defeated Jo Bryns, 11-1.
Box, Chase Runyon, Tyler Dillard and Rhett Hicks all produced a pair of hits, while Utley, Jake Ausbrooks, Hunter Richards, Mason Elliott and Oscar Garcia all had one.
The Panthers scored two in their first at bat. Box singled and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice by Utley. Ausbrooks sacrificed the runners 90 feet, and Richards walked to load the bases. Runyon then blasted a hit to rightfield that plated Utley and Box.
Two strikeouts ended the inning with PHS leading 2-0.
Portland struck for four runs in the second.
Hicks singled, and Garcia was hit by a pitch. Box lined a hit to centerfield to load the bases, and Utley came up and punched a two-run single that scored Hicks and Garcia. Ausbrooks hit into a grounder to plate Box, and Richards’ groundout allowed Utley to score.
Two runs came across for the Panthers in the third. Dillard singled and came around to score on Garcia’s base hit. Hicks stole third base and crossed the plate thanks to Box’s sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Ausbrooks doubled, went to third on a Richards hit and later scored on a passed ball.
Runyon and Mason Elliott both singled, with Orlando Sanchez-Cintron replacing Elliott on the basepaths. Hicks singled to load the bases, and Garcia drove in Sanchez-Cintron on a fielder’s choice for a 11-1 lead.
Senior Tucker Parker went the distance for the Panthers on the mound, allowing just three hits and striking out three. He allowed one earned run.
Portland traveled to White House Heritage on Thursday and lost, 8-1.
The Panthers pounded out seven hits as Hicks collected two hits, and Braxton Taylor, Runyon, Elliott and Dillard all recorded one hit.
Portland scored its lone run in the top of the second as Runyon reached on a two-base error and came around to score on a Hicks single to leftfield.
The Patriots scored two in the bottom of the third, tallied five in the fourth and added one in the fifth.
White House Heritage had seven hits in the contest.
Portland picked up three wins in the East Robertson Classic, with the Panther baseball complex serving as a host site.
A 5-3 victory over Cheatham County on Friday started the three-game winning streak.
Both Runyon and Elliott blasted a pair of hits, with Box, Ausbrooks, Dillard and Hicks contributing one.
Portland pushed across one run in the third and tallied three in the fifth.
The Cubs closed the gap by scoring three in the top of the sixth.
However, the Panthers produced a run in the bottom of the sixth, and Elliott struck out two in the top of the seventh to preserve the win.
Garrett Stubblefield pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. The freshman fanned five batters.
In the fourth, Ausbrooks slammed a double to leftfield with one out, stole third base and scored on a Richards’ infield grounder.
In the fifth, Dillard singled, with Micah Brown replacing Dillard on base. Brown stole second and came scored on a Hicks base hit. With two outs, Box doubled to drive in Hicks and later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 advantage.
Cheatham County pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth, but the Panthers added some insurance in the home half of the inning.
With two outs, Runyon singled, and Elliott doubled in Runyon for a 5-3 lead.
Elliott took over on the mound and gave up a one-out walk but whiffed the final two batters to give the Panthers the win.
Portland played two games on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Sycamore, 11-1.
Utley led the offense with a pair of hits and three runs batted in, with Box and Elliott each driving in two runs. Taylor, Box and Utley all scored twice.
The War Eagles led 1-0 in the early innings, but the Panthers took control of the game in the second.
Runyon walked but was out as Hicks reached on a fielder’s choice. Dillard walked, and Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Richards was also hit by a pitch to force in Hicks.
Box drew a walk that allowed Dillard to touch home plate. Then, Utley cleared the bags with a two-base hit that drove in Richards, Taylor and Box.
Ausbrooks walked before Elliott singled, and Utley later scored on a passed ball for a 7-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Dillard walked, and Taylor singled. Then, Box lined a hit to leftfield to drive in Taylor for an 8-1 edge.
The Panthers scored one in the bottom of the fourth.
Runyon drew a base on balls, stole second and went to third on when Hicks singled. Dillard lifted a sacrifice fly that drove in Runyon.
The Panthers won the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Box walked, and Utley reached on an error. Sanchez-Cintron hit a ground ball that plated Box. Elliott’s fielder’s choice allowed Utley to score the winning run.
The game ended after five innings of play due to the 10-run, mercy rule after five innings of play.
Box picked up the win by allowing just two hits while striking out five.
The Panthers finished up the day with a 4-1 win over county rival White House.
Portland managed just four hits, two by Utley and one from both Ausbrooks and Elliott.
Dillard went four innings for the win, with Ausbrooks finishing up the game on the mound.
The Blue Devils collected seven hits.
The Panthers struck first as Utley singled, and Box walked. Ausbrooks grounded into a double play, but Utley ended up at third. Utley scored on a wild pitch for a first-inning lead.
In the second, Runyon was hit by a pitch, and Hicks walked. Dillard reached on an error to load the bases, and Taylor hit into a fielder’s choice, with Runyon forced out at home plate. However, Hicks scored on the play.
The Blue Devils tallied their lone run in the top of the third. Samuel Abshire and Caden Blackford both singled, with Blackford singling to drive in Abshire.
The Panthers produced two in the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, Box walked, and Ausbrooks singled. Garcia came in as a pinch runner for Ausbrooks, and Sanchez-Cintron then replaced Garcia on the basepaths. Elliott singled to drive in Box and Sanchez-Cintron to create a 4-1 margin.
Ausbrooks gave up a lone single in the top of the seventh but struck out the final batter to end the game.
The Panthers will travel to Beech on Thursday and have a home-and away series with Mt. Juliet on Monday and Tuesday.
Portland’s junior-varsity squad plays in a tournament at Station Camp this weekend.
