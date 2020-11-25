The Portland High School boys stand at 2-1 with last night’s game with White House wrapping up the Pre-Thanksgiving schedule.
On Saturday, the Panthers defeated visiting Springfield, 58-34.
The Panthers led by 13 at the half and extended that margin to 17 at the end of three quarters.
Six players hit the scoring column for Portland, including Duncan Smallwood and Caeson Utley with 24 and 11 points, respectively. Hunter Hicks contributed nine points.
PHS head coach Darryl Travis pointed to defense and rebounding as the keys to the win.
“Rebounding and defense was huge for us tonight,” Travis said. “Dawson Kennedy had 10 rebounds and four charges … that’s contribution. Hunter Hicks came out of nowhere and scored and blocked out. Our rebounding kept Springfield from getting those two or three shots at the basket that they thrive on. Duncan lit it up from the 3-point line and our freshmen, Braden Thornton and Chase Runyon, came in and helped us. If those two players keep coming in and playing like they are, it allows me to sub once in a while. Both those kids played well for us tonight.”
After an early three-point bucket by the Jackets’ Caleb Chapman, Smallwood unleashed back-to-back, long-range shots, and Hicks added an offensive putback to give the Panthers an 8-3 edge.
Jacquarion Collum drilled a 3-pointer before Smallwood drove past the defense for a layup and a 10-6 lead.
Portland opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run as Kennedy rattled the nets on a 3-pointer. Montaize Bradley added an old-fashioned, three-point play, and Kennedy finished off the streak with a shot in the lane to create an 18-6 spread.
Springfield scored its first basket of the period as Kemarian Flair grabbed an offensive miss and laid it back in.
Then, Hicks and Utley tallied back-to-back buckets to end the half as Hicks blistered the net on a 3-pointer and Caeson Utley powered inside for a basket.
Flair ended the half with a short jumper as the Jackets trailed 23-10 at the break.
The Yellow Jackets came out in a full-court press to open the second half and cut the lead to nine, 25-16.
However, Smallwood nailed a pair of 3-pointers, and Kennedy canned a shot attempt to extend the lead to 17, 35-18.
Smallwood scored six of his team’s next 10 points, and both Hicks and Thornton added to Portland’s total for a 45-28 lead after three periods of action.
Utley scored nine of his 11 points over the final eight minutes of action, including a 3-pointer that pushed the Panthers to their biggest advantage, 54-30.
Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers was Kennedy with seven points. Thornton tallied four, and Montaize Bradley netted three.
“I’m real pleased with how we competed tonight,” Travis said. “We played hard. It was a big win for us and a team effort.”
Flair topped Springfield in scoring with 12 points, and Chapman recorded nine.
- The Portland boys lost to Franklin earlier in the day on Saturday by a 78-44 margin.
The Admirals jumped out to a 21-13 first-quarter lead and extended that to 19, 45-26, by halftime.
“We stood around and watched,” Travis said. “You can’t fall behind by 20 before you decide to start playing. We gave up three layups on turnovers and were down 7-0 before you could turn around. Then, Franklin started hitting shots from everywhere. We didn’t compete in the game.”
Smallwood led the offensive effort with 16 points, and Kennedy scored seven. Hicks tallied six, and Utley contributed five. Bradley and Thornton each had four points, and Will Napier provided two.
Nine different players scored for Franklin, with Reed Kemp netting 24 and Aidan Smylie and Matt Thurman each scoring 13. The Admirals made 11 3-pointers.
- Portland opened up the season by defeating host Greenbrier on Nov. 17 behind the 26-point, eight rebound effort by Bradley.
The Panthers led 14-10 at the end of the first break and were outscored 22-17 in the second quarter to trail 32-31 at halftime.
Bradley had 14 points at intermission and added 12 over the final 16 minutes, including eight in the fourth period.
“We played well against Greenbrier and competed,” Travis said. “We rebounded well (grabbing 34). We attacked the rim, made free throws (20 of 24) and except for a couple of minutes, played well on defense.
“We gave up a 10-0 run in a minute, and you can’t do that.”
Backing Bradley on offense was freshman Chase Runyon with 11 points to go along with eight rebounds, while Utley reached double figures with 10 points and pulled down nine boards. Hicks and Smallwood each netted nine points, and Will Napier contributed two.
- The Portland High girls were slated to play Hall of Champions games last week as well but were not able to do so due to being quarantined.
The Lady Panthers were expected to be back in action on Tuesday when they were slated to play at neighboring rival White House.
