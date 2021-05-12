HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland High School baseball team emerged with a 1-0, 10-inning win over host Hendersonville in a play-in game in district 9-AAA action last Friday evening.
The Panthers avenged regular-season losses of 2-0 and 14-2 on March 30.
Tyler Dillard and Jake Ausbrooks combined for a six-hit shutout, with Dillard picking up the win after hurling 7 2/3 innings. Ausbrooks recorded the final seven outs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Dillard fanned seven Commando batters, while Ausbrooks struck out two.
Hendersonville countered with Ryan Oden and Jordan Zuger, who combined to allow just three hits and record 22 strikeouts.
It was a bases-loaded walk that gave Portland the winning margin of victory in the top of the 10th.
“The elimination game versus Hendersonville was an outstanding baseball game,” Panther head coach Justin Martin said. “Tyler Dillard was exceptional in the start, and Jake Ausbrooks came in and did an outstanding job to help give us the victory.
“Zuger was really really good, and we just had to hang around until Oscar Garcia had the at-bat of his career, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the 10th. He fouled off so many tough pitches. It was an outstanding at-bat.”
Portland had baserunners in the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth innings but couldn’t score until the 10th.
The Hendersonville pitchers had four innings of striking out the side and six innings with at least two whiffs.
With one out in the 10th, Hunter Richards reached on catcher’s interference, and Mason Elliott singled. After another strikeout, Braxton Taylor walked to load the bases. Then, on a full-count pitch, Garcia drew a base on balls to force in Richards from third base.
The Commandos had a runner on in the 10th, but Ausbrooks retired two batters on groundouts and struck out the final batter to end the game.
- Last Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 9-0 loss to Lebanon.
The Blue Devils scored eight of their runs in the first inning.
“They came out hitting the baseball,” Martin said. “They jumped all over us, but it was them hitting the baseball as opposed to us giving them runs. We tip our hat to them and turn our focus to Wilson Central in another elimination game for us (which was slated to be played on Monday).”
Lebanon pounded out six hits in their first at-bat and finished with nine.
Portland collected five hits as Caeson Utley reached base twice on a pair of singles.
Cullen Box, Ausbrooks and Richards all had one hit.
The Panthers had a two-out scoring threat in the first inning. Box and Ausbrooks both singled, and Richards walked. However, a strikeout ended the inning.
Portland had two baserunners on in the second. Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Utley recorded a base hit with two outs. However, another strikeout ended the frame.
The Panthers (13-17) had a baserunner in the fourth as Taylor drew a base on balls with two outs but couldn’t score.
In the fifth, Utley singled and was left stranded, and Richards led off the sixth with a double before three consecutive strikeouts ended the threat.
Freddy Paxton and Micah Brown walked in the seventh with one out, but a strikeout and flyout ended the game.
