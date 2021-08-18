GALLATIN — The Portland High School football team tuned up for Friday’s season opener with Westmoreland by dropping a 9-0 decision to host Gallatin last Friday evening in the Green Wave Jamboree, which was held at Green Wave Stadium.
The Panthers finished with 75 yards of offense, while Gallatin accumulated 100 in the two-quarter action.
“We were pleased with our ability to move the football,” Portland head coach Wes Inman said. “Gallatin is physical on defense, fast, and run multiple fronts. They would line up in one formation and shift to another.”
The Panthers were also pleased by a pair of productive kickoff returns, one of which was hampered by a penalty.
“I’m really proud of that,” Inman said. “We need to clean up our blocking angles. Freddy Paxton is a three-sport athlete at Portland and has multiple talents. We took a big step in our kicking game.”
Portland had a 12-play drive that was stopped and a pair of five-play series of downs.
The team’s first possession ended at the Gallatin 19 yard line after it progressed thanks to runs by Braylon Dowlen and Jalen Pero.
The Panthers’ second drive was highlighted by a 14-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Braden Thornton to Dowlen.
Gallatin got on the scoreboard on a 34-yard field goal and a 12- yard touchdown run.
The freshmen teams for both schools battled, with the Panthers pulling out an 8-6 decision.
Jintre House provided the lone score for Portland on a short run.
The two-point conversion was successful to create the 8-6 margin.
Tristan Offenburg came up with an interception in the contest.
“We are proud and super excited with this group,” Inman said. “They had no spring practice and have had a short amount of time to get ready for the season.
“I thought Skylar Hicks did a good job of leading the offense, and he was a leader on defense. House had a tremendous game for us.”
Kickoff for Friday evening’s season opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The two teams last played in 2014, with Westmoreland winning 19-0. The Eagles have won the last two meetings between the two programs, having claimed a 7-0 victory in 2013.
The Panthers last won their season opener in 2019, capturing a 35-6 win over Edmonson (Kentucky) County in the Kenway Concrete Bowl at Warren East (Kentucky) High School.
