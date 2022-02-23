The Portland boys advanced to their first district championship game in several years by defeating host Creek Wood 56-53 in two overtimes in semifinal action on Feb. 19.
The Panthers held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth stanza, but the Hawks rallied to tie the game on a three-point bucket with four seconds remaining in regulation.
In the first overtime period, the Purple were on top 51-48 before Creek Wood tied the score on another three-point bucket.
Portland went five of eight from the free throw line in the second overtime to secure the win and move to the title game on Tuesday against Greenbrier.
The Panthers led 10-8 after the opening eight minutes of action and held a slim 20- 16 edge at intermission.
Portland extended its advantage to 12 in the third but was outscored 23-11 in the fourth as the game went into extra periods.
Duncan Smallwood cashed in on two free throw chances and Caeson Utley hit a field goal to supply Portland’s offense in the first overtime. Jamison Ford’s three-point basket late sent the contest into another four-minute session.
Portland’s points came from the charity stripe as Utley hit three of four and Smallwood made half of his four attempts. Creek Wood misses a last second heave that fell short as the Purple survived and advanced to the championship.
Four Portland Players reached double figures as Montaize Bradley and Utley each scored 13, Hunter Hicks added 12, and Chase Runyon had 10. Smallwood finished with five, and Freddy Paxton had three.
Jace Herrell tallied 19 and Ford notched 16 to top Creek Wood in scoring.
