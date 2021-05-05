After back-to-back losses to Mt. Juliet to start the week, the Portland High School baseball team picked up a 7-3 win over Jo Byrns before dropping a pair of tough district contests to Station Camp and Gallatin.
“Those were three good ballgames,” Panther head coach Justin Martin said. “The Jo Byrns win was a great team effort. Luke Newton did a great job on the mound for us.
“Tyler Dillard gave up three unearned runs in the first inning to Station Camp. He pitched a great game and gave us a chance to win. Tucker Parker and Jake Ausbrooks did a great job pitching against Gallatin. We kept competing putting on the tying run in the bottom of the eighth, but we couldn’t get them in. Chase Runyon had two hits for us.”
Caeson Utley pounded out two hits in last Wednesday’s win over Jo Byrns, while Cullen Box, Jake Ausbrooks, Mason Elliott, Hunter Richards and Braxton Taylor all had one. Richards’ hit was a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
Portland went down in order in the first but scored two in the second.
Ausbrooks was hit by a pitch, and Elliott singled on a bunt. Both runners advanced on an error. Dillard hit a ground ball to the first baseman to score Ausbrooks. Then, Richards walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Oscar Garcia. Garcia crossed the plate thanks to Taylor’s base hit.
The Red Devils tallied one in the bottom of the second, but Portland pushed across a run in the third.
Utley blasted a single to centerfield, and Box reached on a fielding error that allowed Utley to cross home plate.
In the fifth, the Panthers recorded two runs.
Utley reached on an error, and Chase Runyon walked. Box singled in Runyon, and Ausbrooks drove home Box for a 5-1 lead.
After the Red Devils scored in the home half of the fifth, the Panthers tallied two more in the sixth.
Richards slammed a 2-2 pitch over the leftfield fence to increase Portland’s advantage to 6-2.
Freddy Paxton reached on an error and came in to score on an Utley base hit.
Jo Byrns edged close to the Panthers with a run in the seventh with Elliott on the mound. The junior gave up one run but struck out the final batter to preserve the win.
Portland traveled to Station Camp on April 30 and lost, 3-1.
The Bison scored three in their first at-bat and made it stand.
The Panthers had a single in each of the first two innings and another in the seventh, and Portland drew a walk in the fourth. However, they were retired in order in the third and fifth.
Garcia walked in the sixth but was thrown out at third base when Utley singled. One out later, Box drove in Utley with a base hit.
Dillard absorbed the loss on the mound for Portland, giving up just six hits and striking out three.
Last Saturday, the Panthers fell to visiting Gallatin, 4-2 in eight innings.
Parker and Ausbrooks pitched in the game and combined to limit the Green Wave to five hits.
The two teams were tied at 2-2 until Gallatin snapped the deadlock with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth.
Portland scored first in the bottom of the third.
Luke Newton led off with a single and moved to second on an Utley groundout. Runyon came to the plate and lined a hit to leftfield that plated Newton.
The Green Wave came back with two in the fourth on a walk, single and two sacrifice flies.
The Panthers tied the game in the home half of the sixth.
Ausbrooks singled and was replaced by Freddy Paxton on the basepaths. Paxton moved to third on an error and came in on Dillard’s sacrifice fly.
Gallatin scored the winning runs in the top of the eighth.
Portland managed two baserunners in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t score.
The Panthers will face Green Hill at 6 p.m. on Friday in their district-tournament opener.
