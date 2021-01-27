The Portland High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of district games last week to Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.
On Jan. 19, the Panthers lost to Mt. Juliet, 48-45, as a last-second fell short that could have tied the game up.
“We made two turnovers late that killed us,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said.
The Bears’ Jacob Burge poured in a game-high 26 points, including seven in each of the final two periods of action. Burge made eight of his team’s 14 field goals.
Portland trailed 11-6 at the end of the first quarter as Montaize Bradley, Caeson Utley and Cody Carlson contributed to the Panther offense.
Mt. Juliet continued to hold the lead in the second frame as Burge poured in seven points.
The Bears biggest advantage was eight points, 18-10.
Hunter Hicks dropped in six as Portland trimmed the deficit to three, 23-20, late in the half.
The visitors led 24-20 at the break.
The two teams battled in the third quarter as Burge continued his hot shooting with seven more pionts while Portland’s Chase Runyon matched that total.
Runyon’s two free throws at the midway point of the third quarter left the Panthers trailing 27-25.
Both Burge and Bodie Wells collected a three-point basket with Wells’ shot creating a 35-29 lead.
Bradley and Carlson closed out the scoring with two points each as Portland faced a 35-33 deficit after three periods.
After an early bucket by the Bears, the Purple gained the advantage as Runyon tallied, Bradley and Paxton each sank a pair of foul shots, Bradley connected again and Utley popped in a field-goal attempt for a 43-37 edge.
Burge sparked the Bears on an 8-0 streak with five points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws for a 45-43 advantage.
Duncan Smallwood tied up the game at 45, but two turnovers and a missed shot by the Panthers allowed the Bears to leave with a win as they made three foul shots down the stretch.
Bradley reached double figures for the Panthers with 10 points, while Runyon had nine and Hicks eight. Utley had six. Carlson and Paxton added four each, and Braden Thornton and Smallwood rounded out the scoring with two each.
- Travis is hopeful that a 79-52 loss to Lebanon on Friday night can be a learning experience for the Panthers.
After scoring just 17 points in the first half, the Panthers more than doubled that total over the final 16 minutes of action.
“In the first half, we played backwards,” Travis said. “We had a terrible first half with 21 turnovers. You can’t score if you can’t get shots off. In the third quarter, we went after them and found out we could go to the rim. If we had done that in the first quarter, it might have been a different game.”
Ten different players scored for the Blue Devils, who made 35 field goals (including nine from the three-point stripe).
The Panthers had eight players reached the scoring column, with three scoring in double figures. Portland recorded 18 field goals, with 12 coming in the second half.
“Hopefully, we learned something tonight in what to do when you play a team with their size and athleticism,” Travis said. “I’m disappointed in how we handle them early.”
The contest was close in the opening minutes as Utley scored for a 2-2 tie, and then, Runyon dropped in a field goal to knot the game at 4-4.
After that, the Blue Devils went on a 22-4 run to close out the period and build a 26-8 advantage.
Lebanon extended their lead to 27 points, 41-14, in the second period on back-to back slams by Jarrod Hall and Yarin Alexander and a Will Seats bucket.
Hicks closed out the half for the Panthers with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to leave Portland behind 43-17 at the break.
The Panthers outscored the Blue Devils 22-18 in the third frame but still trailed by 24 points heading into the final period.
Lebanon’s biggest lead of the fourth stanza came at 30, 71-41.
Smallwood swished a pair of charity tosses, and both Utley and Thornton scored a basket to create a 24-point deficit.
Noah Spivey and Vhan McGuire came off the bench late and reached the scoring column for the Panthers as reserves finished up the contest.
Utley popped in 15 points to top Portland in scoring, while Smallwood had 13. Hicks contributed 10. Paxton netted five. McGuire tallied three, and Spivey, Thornton and Runyon rounded out the offense with two each.
Hall paced all scorers with 27 points, while Alexander finished with 14.
Portland plays Green Hill on Friday night and West Creek on Saturday before hitting the road to face Station Camp next Tuesday.
