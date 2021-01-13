The Portland High School boys basketball lost to Gallatin and Wilson Central in a pair of district games last week.
Last Wednesday evening, the visiting Panthers fell to the Green Wave, 48-36.
“We didn’t shoot the basketball well against Gallatin and turned it over,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “We hadn’t practiced in four days.”
The Panthers made 12 field goals, including one 3-pointer, while the Green Wave recorded 19 made field goals, with seven coming from the three-point stripe.
Gallatin took the early lead as Cannon Hale popped a 3-pointer, but Portland’s Chase Runyon answered with a shot from the three-point stripe to tie the contest.
Runyon gave the Panthers a 5-3 lead, but 3-pointers by Ethan Rogers and Cade Martin pushed the Wave back on top for good, 9-5.
Portland freshman Braden Thornton hit a jumper late in the first period that left his team trailing 9-7.
A 12-point outburst by Cade Martin in the second period allowed the Green Wave to build a 23-14 lead at the halftime break.
The lead was extended to 14, 28-14, as the second half opened with made shots by A.J. Davis and Cade Martin.
After two charity tosses by Portland’s Dawson Kennedy, Hale fired in a 3-pointer for a 15-point Gallatin margin.
Runyon scored on a short jumper, but a 5-0 run — which included a three-point bucket by Ty Martin — pushed the Green Wave lead to 18, 36-18.
Portland rallied as Caeson Utley scored four points and Hunter Hicks tallied inside for a 12-point difference.
However, Ethan Rogers closed out the quarter with a basket as the Wave took a 38-24 advantage into the final eight minutes.
The Panthers would not get any closer than 12 points in the fourth despite outscoring their opponent, 12-10. Utley and Montaize Bradley chipped in with four points eachm with Duncan Smallwood and Runyon contributed two each.
Runyon finished the game with a team-high 12 points. Utley added eight, and Bradley fired in six. Smallwood, Kennedy, Thornton, Hicks and Cody Carlson all contributed two points.
Cade Martin’s 18 points led all scorers.
Then, on Friday evening, the Panthers suffered a 68-35 setback to visiting Wilson Central.
The Wildcats shot 72% from the field (28 of 39), while the Panthers made 14 field goals.
“We played pretty well until we started to struggle on the offensive end,” Travis said. “When that happened, we stopped playing defense and rebounding. You hang your hat on defending and rebounding, and we didn’t do either one. I felt good going into the game, but we played with no confidence and struggled to score.”
The Panthers fell behind 6-0 until Utley’s 3-pointer placed the home team on the scoreboard. The Panthers closed the gap to three on two different occasions, but Adler Kerr closed out the first period with a slam and a 14-9 lead.
Wilson Central expanded its lead as the second frame opened, with Kerr drilling a 3-pointer. After a Runyon basket, the Wildcats scored eight consecuctive points to go up 25-11.
Thornton stopped the run by scoring at the 3:15 mark, but the Wildcats wrapped up the half on a 6-1 spree and led 31-14 at the break.
Wilson Central continued to have the hot hand in the third quarter, with Kerr and Damian Fayne each providing four points as the Wildcats saw their lead swell to 22, 46-24.
The Wildcats opened the final eight minutes with a 13-2 outburst that allowed the visitors to go up 59-26 with 4:35 left as they coasted to the district win.
Wilson Central had four of its seven players that reached the scoring column finish with double-digit totals, with Kerr leading the way with 21.
The Panthers were led by Kennedy with nine points. Thornton and Runyon each netted six, and Hicks, Smallwood and Utley tallied four each. Vhan McGuire rounded out the scoring with two.
