CHARLOTTE — The Portland High School football team closed out the 2020 football season by dropping a 28-14 decision at fourth-ranked Creek Wood last Friday night in Charlotte.
The regional contest was delayed for approximately 90 minutes due to inclement weather.
The Red Hawks (9-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-4A), who will face Springfield (8-1, 5-0) in a clash for the Region 5-4A title on Friday, led 22-0 at halftime after topping the Panthers in total yards, 192-4, over the opening 24 minutes of play.
Portland complied 139 yards on its final three possessions, scoring twice and finishing with 149 total yards for the game.
“I was not surprised at the Creek Wood defense,” Panther head coach Greg Cavanah said. “Creek Wood is tall and lanky and very aggressive. They have the quickest linebackers we’ve seen all year and have the best defense in our region.”
Senior Cade Box went over the 100-yard mark with 109 rushing yards, while classmate Dylan Gulley added 21. Devyn Fuqua finished with 14 in his final game of wearing the purple and white.
“I thought Cade made good decisions tonight,” Cavanah said. “We protected the football decent despite the (wet) conditions.”
Quarterback Elijah Donaldson had 234 of his team’s 325 yards in total offense, with running back Michael Harris rushing for 45. Teammate Bailey Deason added 41.
“Their quarterback hurt us tonight,” Cavanah said. “He is their best player on offense and defense.”
Donaldson is among the leaders in interceptions in the midstate with eight.
In the opening half, the Panthers ran 21 plays that resulted in 4 total yards and had 27 negative yards.
Donaldson executed a perfect screen pass to Jamison Ford, who raced 75-yards to paydirt and a 7-0 lead.
Donaldson added another touchdown strike on the second play of the second quarter by hitting Jack Dawson on a 7-yard toss. The snap on the point-after touchdown kick was errant, but Donaldson picked up the football and ran it in for the two-point conversion and a 15-0 lead.
Creek Wood took nearly six minutes off the clock on its next scoring series as Donaldson engineered a 57-yard drive that Mike Harris finished off on a 4-yard run, with the PAT boosting the advantage to 22-0 at intermission.
The Red Hawks took the second-half kickoff and put together a 15-play march that Donaldson capped off with a 16-yard dash, creating a 28-0 lead.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Cavanah said. “Creek Wood hit a long touchdown pass, and Donaldson had a good run on a busted play. If those two things hadn’t happened, it could have been a different game.”
Portland reached the end zone with an 82-yard drive.
Box had runs of 19 and 12 yards. Gulley gained 18 and 9, with Box going into the end zone from 7 yards out with 5:09 left to play.
The Panthers’ Freddy Paxton recovered the ensuing onsides kick, and the Panthers struck quickly. Box busted up the middle for a 48-yard run, and Gulley crossed the goal line on the next play.
Quarterback Braden Thornton connected with Freddy Paxton in the end zone on the two-point conversion try.
The Panthers (2-8, 0-6) attempted another onsides kick, but the Red Hawks recovered.
Fuqua finished with 12 tackles (nine solo), and sophomore Braylon Dowlen compiled 11 tackles (eight solo). Dowlen ended the season with 98 tackles.
Portland loses 11 players and a manager to graduation in Box, Fuqua, Gulley, Zach Meador, Braxton Cole, Jonathon Escue, Jeffrey Belser, Joseph Dykes, Aidan Dezwarte, Aaron Faulkner, Caleb Bryan and manager Jasmine Garcia.
“That is a good group of kids,” Cavanah said. “Half of those kids played a lot of football for us, and the other half stepped up this season. It was great to see them grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.