The Portland High School boys basketball team lost a trio of games last week as the regular season begins to wind down.
Last Friday, the Panthers dropped a 66-33 decision to visiting Green Hill in District 9-AAA action.
“If you take away the first three minutes of the game, I thought we played extremely well,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “They defend and shoot the ball well. They had two kids that scored 40 of their points.”
The Purple were in the contest and trailed 38-27 at the 7:00 mark of the third period. The Hawks then went on a 20-0 run to close out the quarter and built an insurmountable lead.
Green Hill was paced by Paxton Davidson, who fired in 21 points (including a trio of 3-pointer in the decisive third stanza), while Riggs Abner added 19, mostly from the inside.
The Hawks made 25 field goals, including eight 3-pointers, while the Panthers recorded 13 field goals.
“At times, I thought we improved on some things,” Travis said. “Then, we went back to our old self when things got ugly.”
Caeson Utley gave the Panthers an early lead with an old-fashioned three-point play to open the contest before Abner dropped in two foul shots and Davidson fired in a basket for a 4-3, Green Hill edge.
Chase Runyon snared an offensive putback as the Panthers went back on top, 5-4. The Hawks, behind six consecutive points from Abner, scored eight straight points to go up 12-5.
Montaize Bradley stopped the streak at the 3:12 mark, but Davidson recorded the first of his five field goals from the three-point stripe for a 15-7 advantage.
Bradley scored again, and Hunter Hicks’ putback with 10 seconds remaining left PHS trailing 17-11.
Portland fell behind 21-11 to start the second period before the Panthers rallied as Bradley and Utley each bagged a 3-pointer, and Bradley flipped in a one-handed lay-up to trim the deficit to two, 21-19.
Abner netted a three-point bucket and grabbed a missed shot and laid it off the glass to give Green Hill a 26-18 spread. The Hawk lead swelled to 12, 33-21, as Davidson scored five, and Abner buried another attempt from long range.
Duncan Smallwood canned a baseline jumper for the Panthers before Zach Blair closed the half with a 3-pointer for a 36-23 halftime lead for the visitors.
Portland stayed close in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter as Runyon sank a soft jumper and Smallwood scored in the paint for a 38-27 difference.
However, Green Hill put the game away by scoring 20 consecuctive points, including three Davidson 3-pointers to finish up the quarter with a 58-27 lead.
The Panthers were topped in scoring by Bradley with 11 points, while Utley tallied eight and Smallwood seven. Runyon scored five, and Hunter Hicks contributed two.
- The Portland boys fell to visiting Beech, 63-32, in a district match-up last Tuesday.
Beech built an early lead and had 13 different players reach the scoring column in the win.
“We were outsized at every position physically, but the kids fought,” Travis said. “Shooting comes and goes, but effort is what we are looking for. That was the hardest we’ve played all season. We had kids asking to come out for a break. That tells me we were playing with effort. (Freddy) Paxton and (Bradley played hard tonight.”
The Bucs made 27 field goals, while the Purple fired in 13 of their attempts.
“We didn’t shoot very well, and they did, and we missed too many lay-ups,” Travis said. “We were outrebounded by six and made too many turnovers.”
The Panthers trailed by seven, 13-6, at the end of the first quarter as Bradley scored four points and Hicks added two for the Purple.
Beech began to pull away in the second stanza with a 25-7 blitz as 10 different players scored. Kristian Shaw had five points, including a shot from the three-point stripe, and teammates Kaleb Powell and Sam McClendon each recorded a three-point bucket.
The Bucs went up by 27, 38-11, late in the half on the strength of a 6-0 run. Portland’s Cody Carlson finished up the scoring at the buzzer, and the Purple trailed 38-13 at the break.
Beech maintained its margin in the third period, though the Panthers did cut the deficit to 19 on two occasions, but an 11-0 Beech run put the game out of reach.
Shaw paced the Bucs with 11 points, and Jackson Lang contributed 10.
Portland was led in scoring by Bradley with 13. Carlson had five, and Hicks and Paxton followed with four point each. Smallwood, Runyon and Isaac Barie rounded out the offense with two points each.
- One day earlier, the Panthers traveled to White House Heritage and lost, 51-34.
“We were outworked tonight,” Travis said. “We would play hard at times, then take off. When you are playing teams that at 6-foot-6, and 6-4, you have to meet the challenge. We were pounded on the boards and liked it.”
The Panthers trailed 12-8 after one quarter of action and faced a 27-17 deficit at the break. A 15-11 third-quarter effort by the Patriots pushed their advantage to 14, 42-28, heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Daniel Bale led the way for White House Heritage with 21 points, and Demontae Teasley had 14.
Runyon and Bradley each had nine points for the Panthers, while Smallwood netted six. Utley chipped in with four. Paxton and Braden Thornton recorded two each, and Carlson and Hicks rounded out the scoring with one each.
Portland made 10 field goals, and the Patriots netted 23.
The Panthers will host Gallatin this Friday and will then travel to Wilson Central on Tuesday.
