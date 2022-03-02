Portland’s Duncan Smallwood has a flair for last second heroics. For the second time in less than a week, the senior scored the winning basket on an offensive outback to give the Panthers a 48-47 win over visiting Hillwood in the first round of the regional tournament
The Purple had trailed the Hilltoppers 37-28 heading into the fourth quarter of action. But the home team outscored Hillwood 20-10 over the final eight minutes of the game and Smallwood’s winning basket pushed the Panthers into the semifinals of the regional tournament.
PHS coach John Ferguson’s message between the third and fourth periods was simple.
“I told the guys to stay calm and keep doing what we are doing,” Ferguson remarked. “Eight minutes is a long time in a basketball game. I said the worst thing we can do is push the pace and rush our shots. I thought we did that to start the second half.”
The winning bucket was set up when Montaize Bradley stole the basketball on an inbounds pass and passed to Hunter Hicks who was fouled on a shot attempt.
Hicks made the first opportunity but misfired on the second. Smallwood grabbed the long rebound, went strong through three defenders and made the basket.
Hillwood could never get a shot off as the Panthers advanced.
“I called timeout between Hunter’s two free throws and told Duncan and Chase to wait for a long rebound.” Ferguson said.” Hunter is a good free throw shooter but did miss the second shot and the basketball magically found Duncan and he went strong toward the basketball and made it.”
Portland led for most of the first quarter as Bradley and Hicks connected on three-point shots, Hicks canned two charity tosses and Chase Runyon nailed two from the stripe for a 12-11 edge at the end of the first eight minutes.
Caeson Utley drained a pair of three-pointers and Smallwood dropped in two chances from the foul line as Portland led 20-15 at the midway point of the second.
Hillwood finished up the half on a 7-1 run that gave the visitors a 22-21 advantage at intermission.
After a Bradley three-point bucket opened the third quarter, Hillwood’s Calvin Goliday filled the hoop with eight straight points in the third as the visitors went on top 30-24. Smallwood tallied and Utley fire din two free throws to pull the Purple to within four, 32-28.
The Hilltoppers scored five straight points to close out the third and led 37-28.
Bradley scored on a fast break and Utley recorded his third, three-point bucket for a 37-33 difference with 7:16 left to play.
Later, a Smallwood steal led to a Runyon crowd pleasing slam dunk and three points from Utley left the Panthers behind 40-38.
Goliday cashed in on three-point opportunity and that was followed by a Hicks short jumper. JaQuan Mosley’s basket upped the Hillwood margin to five 45-40. Smallwood’s three-point shot was followed by two free throws by Mosley that left Hillwood leading 47-43 with 29 seconds remaining.
Smallwood would score on an offensive rebound and Hillwood would have their inbounds pass swiped by Bradley and that led to Smallwood’s winning shot.
“These guys have ice in their veins,” Ferguson pointed out. “They had no worries and no doubt. The guys were so motivated, I could hardly talk when I called timeout. We made plays to win tonight and that is a testament to them. They dug deep tonight.””
Utley led Portland in scoring with 12 points and Smallwood added 11. Runyon and Hicks each had nine and Bradley contributed seven.
The Panthers made 15 field goals and recorded 13 of 16 free throws.
Goliday paced all scorers with 19 while Mosley chipped in with 11.
Portland was scheduled to face district rival Creek Wood in a region semifinal game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
PHS girls season endsThe Portland Lady Panthers’ season came to an end in the first round of the Region 5-A, falling 57-27 to host Murfreesboro Central Magnet on Friday night.
The game marked the final appearance for three Lady Panther seniors _ Kayla Wasilko, Rayleigh Hester and Karlee Clayton.
Portland ended the season with a 10-22 mark. The Lady Panthers were the fourth seed from District 9-AAA.
In the consolation game from the district tournament, Portland was edged by Greenbrier, 33-29, last Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.