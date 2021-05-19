The fourth-seeded Portland High School boys soccer team lost 4-2 to visiting Springfield in a District 9-AA Tournament quarterfinal match played on May 7.
The Panthers rolled to a 4-0 win over the visiting Yellow Jackets when the two teams met on April 5.
The loss in the rematch marked the end of the career of seven seniors who saw their win total increase from two as freshmen to eight in 2021.
“The seniors have dedicated countless hours during their careers to help turn this program around,” Panther head coach Tanner Nelson said. “We still have plenty of positives to build on.”
Portland increased its goal differential to 43-42 and hosted a home playoff match for the first time in 12 years.
The Panthers managed a pair of goals as Jadyn Fitts and Deacon Tuttle found the net.
“The Springfield match was disappointing for all of us,” Nelson said. “We were the better team, but something weird was in the air that day. Our guys seemed off from the start.
“I’m most disappointed we couldn’t get the win for our seniors. Their list of accomplishments is long. Our recent graduating classes have all stood us on their shoulders and set us up for a better future each year. I’m thankful and proud of them for that.”
Zach Meador was selected to the regular-season all-district team, and Dom Rush earned a spot on the all-tournament squad.
The seniors include Rush, Meador, Jason Torres, Dawson Kennedy, Justin Cranford, Tristen Terry and Garrett Bates.
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets suffered a 7-1 loss to top-seeded White House Heritage in the semifinals, and White House Heritage won the district title with a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed White House in the championship match.
