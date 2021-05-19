LEBANON — The Portland High School baseball team were eliminated from the District 9-AAA Tournament after dropping a 5-1 decision to Lebanon on May 11.
Portland finished the season with a 14-18 mark.
“We had a great run to end the season,” Panther head coach Justin Martin said. “I was really proud of how we all came together and competed.
“In the Wilson Central game (an elimination game on May 10), we had a great first inning with a grand slam by Hunter Richards to give us a 5-0 lead. Jake Ausbrooks pitched an outstanding game for us in getting the complete-game victory. The loss to Lebanon to end the season against Lebanon was a game we played well in, but they played better.”
The Panthers stayed alive in the tournament by defeating Wilson Central, 8-6, last Monday.
Portland scored five runs in the first inning.
Utley singled before Runyon reached on an error, and Box joined his two teammates on the basepaths on a fielders’ choice. Ausbrooks drew a walk that forced in Utley. Orlando Sanchez-Cintron replaced Ausbrooks as a pinch-runner, and Richards followed with a grand slam to centerfield on a 1-1 pitch to create the five-run advantage.
Caeson Utley, Chase Runyon, Cullen Box, Jake Ausbrooks and Mason Elliott joined Richards in the hit column.
The Wildcats pushed across two runs in the home half of the first, but the Panthers added a single run in the third.
Box lined a single to leftfield, and Ausbrooks took first on a bunt. After a strikeout, Elliott singled in Box for a 6-2 lead.
Wilson Central cut the lead to three by producing a run in the third.
The Panthers responded with two in the fifth.
Runyon singled and went to second on a throwing error, and Ausbrooks drove in Runyon with a base hit. After Richards was hit by a pitch, Ausbrooks came around to score when Elliott reached on a fielding error.
The Wildcats scored three in the bottom of the sixth and trailed 8-6.
Ausbrooks — who was the winning pitcher — gave up a seventh inning single with one out, but he retired the next two batters to end the game.
Portland advanced with the win but lost to Lebanon 5-1 one day later.
The Devils scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and limited the Panthers to four hits.
Utley, Runyon, Ausbrooks and Freddy Paxton all produced hits in the contest.
Richards and Elliott pitched for the Panthers and combined to allow seven hits and striking out five Devil batters.
Portland tallied their lone run in the top of the sixth.
Box and Richards both walked, and Box later scored on a balk. Elliott drew a base on balls, but a strikeout and groundout ended any further scoring.
Utley and Runyon singled in the seventh with one out before a pair of strikeouts ended the game.
The Panthers lose three seniors — Sanchez-Cintron, Tyler Dillard and Tucker Parker.
“This senior class really did a great job all four years for me,” Martin said. “This group is my first four-year group at Portland. They are a special group.”
