The Portland boys came up short against a quick and athletic MLK Magnet School team, losing 50-44 in the Region 5-AAA championship last Thursday night at Maplewood High School.
The loss was not an elimination game, but sends the Panthers on the road for the substate game. Portland was set to travel to Jackson North Side on Monday night for the right to go to the state tournament.
The contest was tight in the first half and the biggest lead by either was three. But the Royals popped in four, three-point shots in the third to build a 11-point lead heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Portland trimmed the deficit to three at the 4:56 mark of the game, but never got any closer.
“I thought in the end, we still had a shot,” PHS coach John Ferguson noted. “We had certain situations that normally we would finish, but their second guy from nowhere would get a piece of the basketball on a block.”
Ferguson scouted the Royals after Portland’s win over Creekwood on Tuesday and knew quickness would be a problem for the Panthers.
“That was the big one, their quickness,” Ferguson explained. “We have some big bodies, but we were playing a team of elite quickness. Their starting five was quick and two or three of their subs were quick. You can’t duplicate that quickness in practice.”
The Purple did jump out to a 5-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest as Duncan Smallwood scored inside and Chase Runyon dropped in three straight free throws. MLK Magnet School would tie the score at 5-5 and take its’ first lead on a Simeon Williams bucket.
Portland went up 11-9 as Smallwood fired in a pair from the charity stripe and Runyon made a layup. The quarter ended with the Royals on top, 13-12.
MLK Magnet led 15-12, but Caeson Utley sank one of two foul shots and Hunter Hicks netted two for a 15-15 deadlock at the 4:50 mark.
A Runyon steal and basket retied the game at 17-17 and Hicks connected on a free throw for Portland’s last lead at 18-17.
The Royals grabbed the momentum when Williams swished a three-point basket at the buzzer for a 20-18 advantage at intermission.
MLK Magnet School came out with four, three-point buckets in the third in outscoring Portland 16-7 and led 36-25 at the end of three quarters.
Runyon had a pair of buckets for the Purple in the period and Freddy Paxton recorded a three-pointer.
Portland closed the gap to five, 36-31 with six straight points to open the final eight minutes as Paxton tallied on an old fashion three-point play, Runyon had a field goal and Smallwood sank a charity toss.
After giving up a Royal shot, the Panthers would trim the lead to three, 38-35, with 4:56 left to play as Braden Thornton and Hicks both scored inside.
The Panthers would get no closer as MLK Magnet School made eight foul shots to hold off the Purple in claiming the region title.
“We played incredible tonight,” Ferguson said. “We took it to them and never quit. We never backed down tonight and that is all I can ask for.”
Runyon fired in 17 points for the Panthers, while Hicks added nine, and Paxton and Smallwood each contributed seven. Thornton tallied two and Utley and Montaize Bradley finished with one apiece.
Portland made 13 field goals and was 17 of 22 at the foul line.
Avery Townsend led the Royals with 14, while Williams netted 13 and Chris Mays had 10.
The winners recorded 18 field goals and netted nine of 16 free throws.
Portland was scheduled to play Jackson North Side on March 7 in the substate. A win would put the Panthers in the state tournament next week.
