CLARKSVILLE — A late drive by the visiting Portland High School football team ended with a turnover and allowed Kenwood to secure a 32-27 victory last Friday night.
The contest consisted of several lead changes, with Portland taking its final advantage with 4:40 left to play.
The explosive Knight offense came back to score the winning touchdown three minutes later and picked off a pass late to seal the win.
Portland — which played without its head coach, Wes Inman, due to COVID-19 — had its biggest offensive output of the season with 446 yards, including 419 on the ground, and held the lead on four different occasions.
“I thought the offense played well,” Panther acting head coach Grant West said. “I’m very pleased with the offensive line and the effort they put forth this week.”
The Panthers had a pair of running backs go over the century mark in rushing, with Freddy Paxton accumulating 162 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Dowlen added 113. Hunter Mayes netted 98 and scored twice.
Kenwood finished with 359 total yards and scored on passing plays of 44, 75 and 37 yards. Quarterback Jaylen Washington was 7 of 23 for 221 passing yards and four touchdown strikes. Quentavius Banes made two receptions for 120 yards and two scores.
Keontay Showell led the ground attack with 188 yards on 13 carries.
“Their quarterback is extremely talented,” West said. “We were impressed with his arm strength.”
Portland struck first as Mayes capped a six-play march with a 13-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
The Knights tied the score when Washington tossed a 44-yard pass to Barnes.
The Panthers had an 80-yard series that allowed the Panthers to take the lead when Paxton rambled into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Nik Averitt’s successful point-after touchdown (PAT) kick pushed the lead to 13-6.
Kenwood (3-4 overall, 1-2 in Region 7-5A) regained the advantage as Barnes took a screen pass from Washington and outraced the defense to the end zone.
Washington gave the Knights a 14-13 advantage with his successful two-point conversion carry.
Portland (3-4, 2-1) found the end zone on its opening series of the second half.
Paxton notched his second touchdown of the evening on a 9-yard dash, with the Panthers facing a fourth and goal. Dowlen sped in on the conversion attempt for a 21-14 edge with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
Kenwood tallied in just four plays as Showell scampered 8 yards to the end zone.
The PAT was unsuccessful, preserving the Panthers’ 21-20 advantage.
After stopping the Panthers on a fourth-and-short situation, the Knights regained the lead as Washington tossed a 37-yard scoring strike to JoJo Smith for a 26-21 margin.
Portland answered back with a six-play possession as Paxton and Dowlen each carried the football twice to set up Mayes’ 3-yard touchdown.
The Panthers failed on the two-point conversion try but led 27-26 with 4:40 remaining.
The Panthers attempted an onside kick, but the Knights recovered and scored in eight plays as Washington completed a 25-yard scoring toss to Corben Howard for his fourth touchdown of the night to retake a 32-27 lead.
Portland got a 16-yard return from Dowlen to the 30 yard line, but the Panthers turned the football over on an interception five plays later.
The Knights then ran out the clock for the homecoming win.
“This was a great game to a part of,” West said. “The defense did give up some touchdowns on big plays, but Kenwood’s players are talented. Our boys fought hard and had a lot of positives.”
In addition to playing without Inman, Portland was also without the services of leading rusher Jalen Pero.
The Panthers have an open date this Friday and will return to action on Oct. 15 with a contest at Station Camp.
