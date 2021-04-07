PORTLAND — The Portland High School baseball squad suffered a doubleheader sweep against visiting Hendersonville on March 30, suffering losses of 2-0 and 14-2.
In the opener, senior Tyler Dillard limited the Commando hitters, but the Panthers produced just two hits off Hendersonville pitcher Ryan Oden.
Oden threw 96 pitches in the complete-game victory, issuing two base on balls while striking out nine batters.
The Commandos scored single runs in the second and sixth innings.
Portland freshman Chase Runyon led off the third inning with a single, and junior teammate Hunter Richards singled with one out in the fourth inning.
Then, Runyon drew a one-out walk in the fifth, and sophomore teammate Cullen Box drew a leadoff walk in the sixth.
Only two Panthers reached scoring position.
Dillard scattered six hits, allowing one earned run. He walked two hitters and struck out two.
Hendersonville scored in six of its seven turns at-bat in game two, with eight of the run coming over the final two frames.
Portland used five pitchers, issuing six base on balls and hitting five batters.
Torin Baker, Joe Dalton and Carson Rodden all had two hits for the Commandos, who compiled nine.
The Panthers scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.
Junior Jake Ausbrooks led off the bottom of the second by drawing a walk, moved to third when Dillard singled and scored thanks to a passed ball.
Box drew a two-out walk in the fifth, moved to second base when junior Caeson Utley reached on an error and scored when junior Oscar Garcia reached on an error.
Utley had two of his squad’s four hits, and Dillard and Runyon provided the other hits. Junior teammate Mason Elliott drew two walks.
Three Hendersonville pitchers combined to strike out 12 hitters, with starter Jordan Zuger fanning nine while walking four over the first five innings.
Portland fell to 0-3 in district play, while Hendersonville improved to 10-3 overall and to 3-1 in District 9-AAA play.
