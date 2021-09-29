The Macon County High School football team came to Portland last Friday evening and defeated the Panthers, 24-21, in a clash of long-time rivals.
The Panthers trailed 17-14 at halftime despite just running 11 plays over the opening 24 minutes of action.
Portland (3-3) surged ahead in the fourth period, but the Tigers scored the winning touchdown with 4:08 remaining and held on for the win.
“Macon County was exactly who we thought they would be after watching film,” Panther head coach Wes Inman said. “They were tough, very physical, and a well-coached football team. I thought our boys played hard and thought our defense improved with every down.”
The Tigers ran 34 plays in the first half in scoring a pair of touchdowns and a field goal.
In the second half, the Panthers ran 30 plays compared to Macon County’s 17.
“Macon County did a good job of sustaining drives in the first half, and we did in the second,” Inman said. “Our stats in the second half were nearly identical to theirs in the first half and vice versa.”
The Tigers complied 259 yards of offense as Nate Green rushed for 89 yards and Landon Colter added 77.
Portland finished with 246 yards. with Freddy Paxton rushing for 93 and a score and adding an 8-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Braden Thornton.
Braylon Dowlen added 51 rushing yards, and Jalen Pero plowed through the defense for 47 yards and a touchdown.
“Jalen and Hunter both grounded out tough yards at fullback,” Inman said. “Freddy and Braylon did a great job from their wingback positions, and Braden threw the football well. The offensive line fought hard, and Garrett Smith had an exceptional night.”
The Tigers first score came on a 15-play series as senior quarterback Braydee Brooks hit classmate Cameron Houston in the end zone on a 14-yard strike.
The point-after touchdown (PAT) was blocked.
Mason Swonger returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards to the 10 yard line, where the Panthers cashed in on the excellent field position as Thornton completed an 8-yard scoring toss to Paxton with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
Nik Averitt’s PAT gave the Purple a 7-6 edge.
Macon County answered with a scoring drive as senior fullback Brody Clariday’s 5-yard touchdown run capped the possession.
Brooks found an opening and ran into the end zone on the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
The Panthers responded as Paxton took a handoff from Thornton and raced 55 yards for the score, with Averitt’s kick conversion tying the game at 14.
Late in the half, the Tigers blocked a Portland punt to set up a Bryson Higgins’ 25-yard field goal as time expired that gave the visitors a 17-14 advantage at the break.
Both teams had lengthy drives on their first possessions of the third quarter, but neither could score.
The Panthers went ahead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as Pero capped a 77-yard march with a 9-yard dash, and an Averitt PAT boosted the lead to 21-17.
Dowlen ripped off a 32-yard run during the drive.
The Tigers punched in the winning score as senior Landon Colter plowed in from 5 yards out.
Portland got a 23-yard kickoff return from Elijah Allen to the 46 yard line.
Paxton had a 44-yard touchdown nullified by a penalty, and the Panthers couldn’t move the chains on a fourth down, allowing the Tigers to take over and ran out the clock.
“There were several decisions I wish I’d have made differently in managing the game,” Inman said. “I think the thing that hurt us the most was a penalty that negated a Freddy Paxton touchdown with two minutes to go.
“I was disappointed for the boys and take complete ownership for the loss.”
Portland travels to Clarksville on Friday for a region contest at Kenwood.
The Knights enter the contest with a 2-4 overall mark and are winless in Region 7-5A.
“Kenwood is similar to Northeast in their big-strike capabilities,” Inman said. “They are led by a very talented, dual-threat quarterback. They have size on defense. Kenwood is a solid team and will present a big challenge for us.”
Friday night’s opponent has wins over Hillwood (65-7) and West Creek (25-13). Their losses have come to Green Hill (35-16), Henry County (49-18), Springfield (47-0) and Shelbyville Central (47-14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.