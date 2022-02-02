The Portland boys also split with Smith County and Springfield last week. The Panthers lost to Smith County, 47-46, in the final seconds but picked up a huge 44-39 victory over Springfield the following night.
“In the Smith County game, we were up by three and had a chance to rebound a shot and the basketball went off two players,” Coach Darryl Travis explained. “They go down and make a wide-open three-pointer, we miss a lay-up and a free throw and lost by one. We should have won that game.”
The Panthers led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 20-8 in the second to trail 27-16 at halftime. Taylor Dickerson had five, 3-pointers in the second for the Owls.
Portland regained the lead in the third, 36-32, on a 20-5 run as Duncan Smallwood popped in six, Montaize Bradley and Hunter Hicks each dropped in four and Chase Runyon and Caeson Utley both had a three-pointer.
In the fourth, the two teams battled hard with the Owls making the game winning shot in the final seconds.
Portland was led in scoring by Smallwood’s 15 points while Runyon had 12, Hicks finished with seven and Bradley tallied six. Utley fired in four and Will Napier dropped in two points.
The Panthers made 15 field goals and were 12 of 18 at the foul line. Dennis West’s 13 points led Smith County.
Portland defeated Springfield, 44-39, on Jan. 25. The Panthers led at the end of each period and outshot the Jackets 17-16. The Purple sank 9 of 15 at the charity stripe while the hosts were a perfect four for four.
Smallwood topped Portland in scoring with 13 and Runyon scored 12. Utley had six, Napier netted five, Hicks contributed four, and Bradley and Braden Thornton each rounded out the offense with two apiece.
Kemarian Flair led all scorers with 21.
