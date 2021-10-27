The Springfield football left town last Friday night with the Region 7-4A crown. But it didn’t come without a fight from Portland.
The Panthers fell 35-14, but led 14-13 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Portland had a chance to extend its lead in the fourth before coming up short on a fourth and short.
Springfield regained the lead with six minutes left and took advantage of a bad snap on a Portland punt and an interception to tally two quick touchdowns to create the final margin of victory.
“Our effort tonight was fantastic tonight,” Coach Wes Inman stated. “I’m very proud of the kids and we came ready to play tonight.”
The Panthers finished with 178 yards for the night with Braylon Dowlen leading the ground attack with 63 yards on 10 carries. Freddy Paxton and Jalen Pero followed with 56 and 46 yards respectively.
“Springfield adjusted to some things we were doing tonight,” Inman said. “The offensive line played OK. We need to clean up some procedure penalties. Braden (Thornton) did a good job of running the offense. We asked Braden to throw us into something late in the game. I hope he doesn’t get frustrated. Their secondary is one of the best we’ve seen all year.”
Springfield complied 224 yards as Lamarious Daniels scored twice and rushed for 109 yards on 17 tries.
The Yellow Jackets got on the scoreboard first as Keenan Chatman capped a nine-play march with an eight-yard touchdown run. Logan Leftrick’s PAT gave the visitors a 7-0 lead.
Portland took advantage of a botched lateral pass by the Jackets as Nik Averitt picked up the loose football and rambled 36 yards to the 6. From there, Pero found an opening and went the distance with 11:34 left in the first half. Averitt split the uprights on the kick conversion to tie the contest up at 7-7.
Springfield, known for its quick strike offense, put together a 10-play series as quarterback Devon Crenshaw completed a pair of passes to Keyshawn Robinson to set up a Daniels 15-yard scamper with 39 seconds left before halftime and a 13-7 edge.
After forcing a Springfield punt on its first possession of the second half, the Panthers marched down the field in eight plays to take the lead. Dowlen had runs of 10 and 25 and Pero gained 16. Paxton capped the opportunity by racing 20 yards to the endzone. Averitt’s kick attempts split the uprights and gave the Purple a 14-13 lead with four minutes left in the third.
The Jackets were forced to punt again, and the Panthers looked to extend their margin.
Pero, Paxton, and Dowlen all carried the football on the seven-play drive, but came up short on a fourth and short and Springfield regained possession.
Springfield, behind the running of Daniels, took the lead on a eight-play series, with Daniels plowing in from three yards out. Crenshaw ran in the two-point conversion and the Jackets were on top 21-14 with 5:59 left to go.
Portland couldn’t move the football and was forced to punt. The snap was low, and Averitt managed to get the kick off, but the Jackets had possession at the PHS 20. Crenshaw capped the five-play series with a five-yard run to extend Springfield’s advantage to 28-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.