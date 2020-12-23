The Portland High School boys basketball team fell behind early on and couldn’t recover in losing to visiting Station Camp, 64-40, on senior night last Friday evening.
The Panthers trailed by nine points at the half, but the Bison outscored the Portland 16-7 in the third quarter to put the game away. The Panthers never got any closer than 16 over the final eight minutes of action.
“I’m not disappointed with the effort,” Panther head coach Darryl Travis said. “I’m disappointed with our focus between the ears. We make six or seven turnovers before we made a shot. We have too many kids that don’t understand what we are doing.
“We were just down nine at halftime. In the third quarter, we started to go to the rim. But we couldn’t make shots or get to the free-throw line. We are young and didn’t have a summer to teach the kids. It is what it is.”
Eli Rice led the Bison in the first quarter with the first four points of the contest, and Kheller Die’ and Tyler Moore added baskets for a quick 8-0 advantage.
Caeson Utley broke the scoreless streak for the Panthers, and Hunter Hicks added two free throws before Freddy Paxton scored inside as the Panthers trailed 11-6 after one period.
After the two teams traded buckets, the Bison tallied nine unanswered points to go up 22-8.
Hicks worked inside for two before the Bison went up 24-10.
Portland’s Chase Runyon followed with a 3-pointer and added a putback in the final minute of action as the Purple trailed 24-15 at intermission.
Station Camp outscored the Panthers 16-7 in the third quarter as Die’ led the team with seven points in the period.
Hicks tallied six points in the third quarter, and Duncan Smallwood nailed a single foul shot to provide Portland’s offense.
The Bison led 40-22 with eight minutes remaining.
The visitors opened the fourth quarter with a trio of 3-pointers to extend their lead to 23, 50-27, while Utley had three points and Smallwood netted a bucket.
Hicks would later complete an old-fashioned three-point play, and Smallwood sank a 10-footer to trim the deficit to 22, 57-35.
Paxton and Utley each fired in a foul shot, and Will Napier closed out the scoring by converting three of four at the foul line in the final minute.
“Station Camp shot the ball in the second half,” Travis said. “We have to work harder in practice. I thought Hicks played better tonight, and Utley stepped up. We have to get better, and it starts in practice.”
The Bison made seven 3-pointers over the final 16 minutes of play.
Hicks led the Panthers with 15 points, with Utley scoring eight and Smallwood finishing with six. Runyon had five, and Napier and Paxton collected three each.
Portland made 12 field goals and was 15 of 21 at the charity stripe.
Die’ had 15 points to top the Bison, with Rice contributing 14 and Moore providing 11 points.
