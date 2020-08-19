It doesn’t give either team a lot of time to prepare, but the Portland High football team will host Westview on Friday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The game was just finalized last Wednesday as both teams had their originally-scheduled opening games canceled.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to open the season against Warren East (Kentucky) in the Kenway Concrete Bowl, but Kentucky teams cannot begin the season until Sept. 11. Therefore, Portland began its search to find a 10th opponent.
Westview opened its season against visiting Dresden last season, but that rematch was recently canceled due to Dresden having positive COVID-19 cases, which prompted the cancellation of its first two contests.
The Chargers will be under the direction of first-year head coach Jarod Neal.
Neal was a quarterback who helped Beech High School to the Class 5A state championship in 2009.
Neal went on to become a three-year starter at the University of Tennessee at Martin, playing for head coach Jason Simpson.
The current Westview quarterback is Simpson’s son, junior Ty Simpson, who is entering his third season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback.
Westview was coached by Matt McConnell last season, but McConnell resigned to accepted the head-coaching position at Camden.
The Chargers finished 6-5 last season, suffering a 54-14 loss to Wooddale in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
It was the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015. Westview managed a total of six victories from 2016-18, which consisted of a winless campaign in 2016.
The Chargers finished the Class 2A state runner-up in 2001, suffering a 14-0 loss to Goodpasture in the state championship game.
Westview won its first four games last season before dropping five of its final seven contests.
The Panthers rolled to a 35-6 victory over Edmonson County (Kentucky) in the Kenway Concrete Bowl to open last season.
Portland is seeking a win in its third consecutive season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.