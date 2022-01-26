Portland boys’ basketball coach Darryl Travis was happy with the first three quarters of his teams’ 55-39 win over Jo Byrns.
The final eight minutes was not to Travis’ liking as the Red Devils scored 19 of their 39 points in the fourth quarter and cut a double-digit Panther lead down to eight with three minutes to play. Portland would finish up the game on an 8-0 run for the final margin of victory.
“We made it interesting,” Travis said about the fourth period. “We gave up too many easy baskets. We got the lead and thought it would be easy, but they didn’t quit. I thought the defense let up tonight.”
Portland never trailed in the contest and jumped out to a 7-0 lead on baskets from Hunter Hicks and Duncan Smallwood and a three-point field goal by Chase Runyon.
After another Runyon three-point bucket, the Red Devils scored the next six points to cut the Portland lead by two, 10-8. Jo Byrns trimmed the lead to one, 11-10 before Will Napier closed out the first quarter with a inside basket and a 13-10 advantage.
The Panthers built a double-digit lead in the second as Hicks tallied six and Caeson Utley and Montaize Bradley each recorded a field goal and a 23-13 margin. Jo Byrns’ Preston VanDyke scored late but a 5-0 run by the Panthers that included a three-point basket at the buzzer by Runyon gave the home team a 28-16 halftime lead.
Bradley opened the third quarter with a long range shot and the Panthers added to their total as Hicks completed an old fashion three-point play, Runyon connected from 10-feet out, Freddy Paxton made a shot from the three-point stripe, and Napier dropped in two free throws and a 41-18 edge.
Jo Byrns scored late in the quarter and the visitors were behind 41-20 with eight minutes remaining.
The Red Devils outscored Portland 19-14 over the final eight minutes of action and cut the deficit to eight on two different occasions with the last coming with under three minutes left to go.
Portland would finish up the game with eight points as Runyon tallied seven points and Smallwood added a free throw.
Runyon led all scorers with 20 points including four, three-point buckets with Hicks contributing 13, and Smallwood netted nine. Bradley and Napier each tallied four, Paxton scored three and Utley added two.
The Panthers made 20 field goals and were nine of 15 from the free throw line.
Taylor Head paced the Red Devils with 16 and Kenny Tolliver knocked in 13 points. Jo Byrns connected on 14 field goals and nailed 10 of 15 attempts at the charity stripe.
Creek Wood 60, Portland 46The Portland boys stumbled on the road by a 60-46 margin. The Panthers led 14-10 after the first period of action as Montaize Bradley had seven of his teams’ points.
Creekwood outscored the Purple 15-2 in the second quarter and led 25-16 at the break.
Duncan Smallwood supplied the lone field goal in the second for the Panthers.
The Purple got untracked in the third with 18 points as Bradley, Chase Runyon, Caeson Utley and Hunter Hicks each had four. But Portland still trailed 37-34 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
In the fourth quarter, the Red Hawks, led by Jace Harrell’s 12 points, scored 23 points to break open a close game. The hosts made 12 free throws over the final eight minutes. The Panthers made ten trips to the charity stripe and cashed in on four opportunities.
Portland finished with 17 field goals and connected on half of their 20 free throw chances in the game. Bradley had 11 points to top Portland in scoring while Utley added nine and Smallwood and Runyon each tallied seven.
Hicks had six points, Freddy Paxton netted four, and Will Hester rounded out the scoring with two.
Harrell had 24 points to top all scorers while Clint Morgan chipped in with 12 for the Red Hawks.
Creekwood connected on 19 field goals and were 20 of 31 at the foul line.
Portland will host White House for homecoming this Friday before traveling to Smith County next Tuesday.
