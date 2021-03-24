WHITE HOUSE — Luke Newton and Mason Elliott combined on a five-hit shutout as the Portland High School baseball team captured a 4-0 win at White House on Saturday afternoon.
Newton pitched the first five innings, striking out three hitters.
Elliott tossed the final two frames, earning a save. Elliott struck out three hitters.
The Panthers scored three runs in the fourth inning and added another in the seventh.
Caeson Utley had two of Portland’s three hits and drove in a run, and Garrett Stubblefield had the other hit.
Oscar Garcia drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Both Tyler Dillard and Hunter Richards drew two walks for Portland, which improved to 2-1.
- One night earlier, the Panthers rolled to an 8-2 victory at Macon County.
Portland starting pitcher Tucker Parker tossed a complete-game, three-hitter. The senior right-hander struck out five batters.
The Panthers produced nine hits, scoring single runs in the first and seventh innings and three runs in both the third and fifth frames.
Dillard had four hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs, and Jake Ausbrooks, Luke Newton and Chase Runyon drove in runs.
Cullen Box scored on a first-inning wild pitch.
Richards had one hit, drew two walks and scored two runs.
