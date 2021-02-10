The Portland High School boys basketball team was leading visiting Gallatin 30-23 with four minutes left in the third quarter last Friday night.
However, two fouls called on the Panthers in the third period, one an personal foul and the other a technical on the same play, resulted in six points by Gallatin and gave the Green Wave momentum in their 58-47 win Friday night.
“You have to keep your head and not do those things,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “We were up seven, and the whole game flipped on that play.”
Portland remain close until an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter put some distance between the two teams.
“I thought we played hard tonight,” Travis said. “We competed on the boards and kept them off the boards, especially in the first half. We had too many turnovers, and Gallatin didn’t have enough.”
The Panthers made 16 of 39 field goals in the contest.
“We didn’t shoot the basketball well enough to win a game like this,” Travis said. “Their kids made some big shots late when they needed them.”
The Green Wave made seven field goals in the fourth stanza, including three 3-pointers, along with making 6 of 10 at the free-throw line.
The Panther made 10 of their 16 field goals in the opening half, including six in the first period.
Portland freshman Chase Runyon netted a pair of 3-pointers. Duncan Smallwood scored four, and Montaize Bradley and Caeson Utley each recorded a bucket. Freddy Paxton sank one of two foul shots for a 15-10, first-quarter lead.
Cannon Hale and Ty Martin each recorded a three-point shot for six of the Green Wave’s 10 points.
Utley drained a long-range bucket to open the second quarter, creating an 18-10 Panther advantage.
Hale connected for the Green Wave before Paxton gave Portland a 20-12 edge.
After an old-fashioned three-point play by Isaiah Ellis, Jalen Pero and Bradley each connected from outside to put the Panthers up 24-15.
Ty Martin concluded the half by sinking a late jump shot as Gallatin trailed 24-17 at the break.
Hale made consecutive 3-pointers to open the third quarter to close Gallatin’s deficit to one, 24-23.
Paxton and Runyon each scorched the nets on back-to-back 3-pointers for a 30-23 advantage.
The Green Wave rolled off eight straight points, including six on the personal and technical fouls, to take a 31-30 lead.
Paxton’s basket gave the lead back to the Panthers.
After the Green Wave took the lead, Runyon made two free throws, but Cade Martin netted two on Gallatin’s side of the court for a 35-34 edge.
The two teams continued to battle as Utley swished a field goal for the Panthers before Rogers bagged a three-point bucket to put the Green Wave back on top 38-36.
Dawson Kennedy drilled two charity tosses to tie the game at 38.
Rogers gave Gallatin the lead for good, 41-38, on a 3-pointer.
Portland remained close as a Smallwood three-point shot created a 45-44 deficit with four minutes left to play.
However, the Wave extended their lead to nine, 53-44, as Martin provided five points and Hale bombed a 3-pointer.
Utley popped in a foul shot, and Paxton made a lay-up. However, the Panthers didn’t get any closer than seven points over the final 1:20.
Runyon paced the Panthers in scoring with 11 points, while Smallwood and Paxton each had 10. Utley netted eight. Bradley scored four, and Pero and Kennedy each tallied two.
Cade Martin topped all scorers with 17 points, including 11 in the fourth. Hale fired in 15, and Ty Martin scorched the nets for 11.
The Panthers traveled to Station Camp last Tuesday and lost 65-30 in district action.
“I thought we backed up in the first half,” Travis said. “You can’t play sideways against a team as good as Station Camp. They were bigger and stronger at every position and used that to their advantage. We were going to the basket, and they were able to block shots from behind.
“It was a physical game. With three minutes left, Station Camp had four fouls, and we had five. That is not to our advantage.”
Portland led 5-2 early as Bradley blistered the nets on a 3-pointer and Smallwood made two charity tosses.
The Bison took control of the game by outscoring the Purple 15-4 to lead 17-9 at the end of the first period.
Station Camp took a double-digit lead before Smallwood sank two foul shots for a 19-11 difference, and that was as close as Portland was able to get.
The hosts ended the first half by scorching the nets on a 14-4 run, including eight consec points, to create a 33-15 margin at the break.
Station Camp maintained its comfortable lead in the second half and went up by as much as 34 in the fourth quarter.
Bradley and Runyon each scored seven points for the Panthers, while Smallwood and Hunter Hicks scored six each. Paxton and Utley contributed two each.
Portland made just eight field goals in the contest.
Station Camp made 25 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Eli Rice topped all scorers with 14.
Portland hosts White House on Thursday night.
