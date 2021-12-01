The Portland boys finished up the pre-Thanksgiving schedule with three wins and stand at 3-1 on the young season.
Last Saturday (Nov. 20), the Panthers defeated Hume Fogg and Macon County in the TSSAA Hall of Fame games.
The Purple opened up the day by defeating Hume Fogg 48-38.
“We gutted that win out,” Coach Darryl Travis said. “We didn’t shoot well, but the defense played well. We had some breakdowns, but overall, I’ll take the effort.”
Chase Runyon led Portland in scoring with 18 with Duncan Smallwood adding 11. Hunter Hicks had seven, Braden Thornton tallied four, Cody Carlson and Montaize Bradley each finished with three and Will Napier contributed two.
The Panthers made13 field goals and connected on 21 of 29 attempts from the charity stripe.
The Purple trailed 14-11 after one quarter of action but outscored the Knights 18-8 in the second to hold a 29-22 lead at the break. Runyon had nine points in the second period.
Portland led 33-26 after three and the Knights couldn’t get any closer in the fourth.
“Hume Fogg is an athletic team and they put pressure on us,” Travis explained. “We went to a zone, and it was effective. We got some good activity and rebounds out of it.”
Portland dealt Macon County a 58-33 setback Saturday night. The Panthers jumped out to a 15-6 lead and extended that to 20 points, 34-14 at halftime.
“I thought the offense played well early,” Travis pointed out. “Hunter Hicks had a tremendous first half. We blocked out and rebounded well. I thought defensively it was one of our better efforts. We had a lot of bounce, a lot of activity, and a lot of touches. We had more people involved defensively. Macon County is not a bad team, but it was one of our better played games.”
Runyon topped the team in scoring with 18 points while Bradley had 15, and Hicks netting ten. Smallwood added six, Carlson contributed four, Napier and Thornton each chipped in with two, and Freddy Paxton rounded out the scoring with one.
Braydee Brooks paced the Tigers with 10.
Portland made 22 field goals with Bradley and Runyon each collecting a pair of 3-pointers.
The Panthers won their third game of the young season by defeating Friendship Christian School 53-45 last Tuesday night.
The contest was close with Portland leading 12-11 after one quarter but trailing 21-20 at halftime. The Purple held a 30-28 edge after three and outscored the Commanders 23-17 for the eight-point margin of victory.
“We are struggling to score,” Travis said. “We were definitely balanced offensively. We played well on defense and rebounding was huge. We made free throws down the stretch.”
The Panthers connected on 15 of 17 opportunities in the fourth quarter for the win.
Three players reach double figures for the Purple as Runyon and Bradley each netted 13 and Smallwood had 10. Hicks added nine and Paxton rounded out the scoring with eight.
Portland made 15 field goals and finished with a 19-22 performance at the charity stripe. The Commanders connected on 16 attempts from the field including seven, 3-pointer sand made 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
Runyon and Bradley each had a pair of threes in the game.
Portland will host Creek Wood on Dec. 3 and play Harpeth Hall/Hendersonville Royals on Dec. 7.
