Portland High School boys head basketball coach Darryl Travis didn’t have a lot to say after the Panthers dropped a 73-36 decision to visiting Lebanon last Tuesday night.
The Panthers trailed by double-digits after the first quarter of action and faced a 35-15 deficit at halftime.
The Blue Devils extended their advantage to 34 points in the third quarter and coasted to the win.
“We came out scared and flinched and reacted instead of playing basketball,” Travis said. “Our leading scorer had six points for the game. We had three of our top 10 (players) in our rotation out, including two starters. I’m not making excuses/ We just didn’t compete tonight. We played with no confidence, didn’t play smart, and you can’t make 25 to 30 turnovers and expect to win.”
Lebanon jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Hunter Hicks put the Panthers on the scoreboard at the 5:38 by sinking a foul shot.
Jackson Painter scored on a putback for the visitors, while Caeson Utley netted a jumper for the Panthers.
The Blue Devils scored nine consecutive points to go up 17-3 late in the period. Braden Thornton drove the lane for a bucket, and Montaize Bradley made an underhanded lay-up after a Lebanon basket as Portland trailed 19-7.
Cody Carlson and Hicks each nailed a charity toss to cut the margin to 10, 19-9, but the Blue Devils would later reel off nine consecutive points to lead 29-11 with 4:10 left in the half.
Carlson scored Portland’s final four points of the half, though the Devils hit two free throws and made a bucket to hold a 20-point halftime margin.
Portland (3-4 overall, 0-3 in District 9-AAA) was outscored 27-13 in the third quarter as the Blue Devils’ Jarrod Hall tallied 13 points to hold a 62-28 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Freshman Chase Runyon had six points for the Purple in the period, while Utley drilled a 3-pointer, in addition to baskets from both Hicks and Thornton.
The Blue Devils maintained a comfortable lead over the final eight minutes of action, including wrapping up the contest with a 7-0 run.
Will Napier led the Panthers over the final eight minutes of play with four points, in addition to contiributions from Carlson and Jalen Pero.
Twelve different Lebanon players reached the scoring column, including Hall with 18, Yarin Alexander with 15 and Kobe Tibbs 13.
Runyon and Carlson each had six points for the Panthers, while Utley scored five. Bradley, Thornton, Hicks, and Napier fired in four apiece. Pero added two points, and Isaac Barie netted one.
The Panthers lost their third consecutive contest.
