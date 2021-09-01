LAFAYETTE — The Portland High School boys golf team placed second in a three-team district match played last Thursday afternoon at Macon County Golf Course.
Freshman Maddox Crowder shot a nine-hole round of 31 as Macon County finished 21 strokes better than the Panthers, who were 14 shots in front of the Blue Devils.
Crowder’s classmate Eli Mercer posted a 37, and freshman teammates Coltin Jenkins and Hayes Polston recorded scores of 38.
Junior Gavin Tabb led Portland with a round of 39, and senior Vhan McGuire and sophomore Ben Triplet shot 40 and 41, respectively.
Garrett Oliver’s 40 led Lebanon.
- The Panthers placed third in a three-team, district match with Greenbrier and Portland that was played on Aug. 24 at Macon County Golf Course.
Greenbrier shot 299, led by Carter Stroup’s 68. Teammate Tyler Williamson posted a score of 73.
Williamson finished in a tie for fifth place in last fall’s Large Class State Championship, with the Bobcats placing fifth as a team as well.
Tiger freshman Maddox Crowder shot 67 as Macon County posted a 302 total, and classmates Coltin Jenkins and Eli Mercer recorded a 76 and 78, respectively.
The Panthers were 33 strokes back of the Tigers.
Tabb and McGuire led Portland with rounds of 81 and 82, respectively.
