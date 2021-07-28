Preseason workouts are in full swing for the Portland High School football team, with the Panthers competing in two seven-on-seven competitions recently.
Teams participating were defending 5-A Kentucky state champion Bowling Green High School, along with fellow Bluegrass teams Warren East, Russellville and Edmonson County.
“We had a practice-style, seven-on-seven competition,” Portland head coach Wes Inman said. “Our kids did very well, considering the competition. The biggest takeaway defensively was our players were in position.”
Several players had interceptions on the day, including Yamarion Fitts, Braylon Dowlen, LeCyrus House, Elijah Allen, Freddy Paxton and Daniel Talley.
“Freddy played loc-down corner (cornerback),” Inman said. “He did a tremendous job of breaking up passes.
“Yamarion’s play helped elevate him to the No. 1 right safety.”
Offensively, Inman had three quarterbacks completing passes in Braden Thornton, Andrew Polston and Skylar Hicks.
“Andrew had several long touchdown passes,” Inman said. “Braden and Skylar also threw the football well.”
Seven different players caught passes, including I’Zaiash Woods, Dowlen, Paxton, Mason Swonger, Colby Lane and Will Napier.
“We were very pleased with our young mens’ performance last Tuesday,” Inman said.
Portland travels to Cookeville on Friday for a full-contact scrimmage with the host school and Stone Memorial, and the Panthers face Greenwood (Kentucky) on Aug. 6 at home.
On the following Friday (Aug. 13), the Panthers will participate in the Gallatin Jamboree at 7 p.m..
The Panthers open the 2021 campaign in a new classification for the next two seasons. Home contests come against Westmoreland, East Hamilton, Clarksville Northeast, Macon County and Springfield.
Portland will travel to Clarksville Northwest, White House, Kenwood, Station Camp and Henry County.
The Panthers are in Region 7-5A for the next two seasons.
