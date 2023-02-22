Portland and Greenbrier battled in a classic, gut-wrenching district semifinal contest last Saturday night before the Panthers pulled out a 52-48 overtime win to advance to the district championship on Tuesday evening.
The Purple, who won the district title last season over the Bobcats on a last second shot, made seven free throws in the four-minute overtime frame to earn a spot in the title game.
As important as the free throws were, it was the play of reserves Will Napier and Will Hester that gave the Panthers the extra push needed to win.
“Without the two Wills, we don’t win tonight,” Ferguson said afterwards. “We had two starters (Freddy Paxton and Braden Thornton) who had averaged around 30 minutes per game in foul trouble. Napier and Hester are two high energy players who came off the bench and played with incredible guts and effort tonight. “
The game itself was an epic battle with every possession leaving fans on both sides of the gym in suspense.
Portland went nearly four minutes before scoring their first basket on a Cody Carlson putback and a 2-2 tie. Jayce Mangrum drilled a 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but Chase Runyon answered with a long rang jumper and a 5-5 deadlock.
Paxton worked past the defense for a lay-up before Will Osborne’s 3-point bucket gave Greenbrier an 8-7 lead at the end of the opening eight minutes of action.
The Panthers led through the second period and held a 13-8 edge before the Bobcats tied the score on five straight points. Portland got a 3-pointer from Carson and a Runyon bucket and another five-point margin before Ethan Crumby finished up the half on a 10-footer that left Greenbrier trailing 18-15 at the break.
Portland built its biggest lead in the third at 24-17 on shots by JoJo Lyles and Thornton and two Runyon charity tosses. The Bobcats roared back with eight unanswered points to take a 25-24 lead late in the third.
Runyon uncorked a 3-pointer and Hester made a shot at the buzzer for a 29-25 Panther edge.
Portland extended its’ lead to five, 32-27 on a Runyon free throw with 6:30 left to go.
Nate Castleman connected on a 3-point shot for Greenbrier to cut the deficit by two, 32-30. After Portland went up by four, 37-33 on a Napier bucket and Lyle foul shot, the Bobcats cane back again with back-to-back baskets to retie the score at 37-all with 2:26 showing on the clock.
Paxton sank two attempts from the charity stripe and Lyles made one of two and a 41-37 margin with just over a minute left to play.
The Bobcats responded with four straight including an Osborne 3-pointer to knot the game up at 41-41 to end regulation.
In the overtime period, Portland drew first blood as Hester nailed a free throw and Lyles tallied for a 44-41 edge. Osborne hit another dagger from the 3-point stripe to tie the game at 44-44.
Napier and Runyon swished a free throw apiece but two free throws by the Bobcats created a 46-46 deadlock.
Portland took the lead for good as Runyon hit a pressure shot and Hester went to the foul line and connected on both tries for a 50-46 lead with eight ticks left. Greenbrier closed the gap by two, but Runyon provided the winning margin of victory with two free throws with half a second remaining.
“Before the game, I wrote the word HEART on the board,” said coach John Ferguson remarked about the emotional win. “I felt like we didn’t play with heart over here two weeks ago. I told the kids to play for themselves tonight. They put the work in and go out and take it.”
Portland was led in scoring by Runyon’s 18 points with Lyles scoring 11 and Carlson, Napier, and Hester each contributing five. Paxton and Thornton tallied four apiece. The Panthers made 16 field goals and 17 of 19 at the free throw line.
Crumby and Osborne combined for 25 points to pace Greenbrier in scoring. The Bobcats connected on 17 shots from the field and eight of 14 at the charity stripe.
