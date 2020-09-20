The Portland High football team’s 31-27, homecoming victory over visiting West Creek last Friday night didn’t come easy, but it came at a good time.
After two, tough losses in the region over the previous two weeks, the Panthers rebounded with a comeback win over the Coyotes.
The Panthers trailed 21-9 entering the final quarter but took advantage of three mistakes in the kicking game by the Coyotes to score a trio of touchdowns en route to the win.
“It was a much-needed win tonight,” Portland head coach Greg Cavanah said. “Our special teams had another great week of football and kept us in position to win.”
The two teams battled to a 6-6 tie at halftime, with the Coyotes running 21 plays for 67 yards in the opening half while Portland compiled 77 yards on 25 plays.
The Coyotes outgained the Panthers in total yardage in the second half (195-183), but mistakes set up the Panther rally.
“I told the kids to never count yourselves out,” Cavanah said. “We can be as physical at the end of the game as we are at the beginning. We gave up two of three big plays, but they were called back. We rallied up to contain their speed.”
Portland gave up four plays that went for 20 yards ormore against an explosive Coyote offense.
The home team got the first break in the contest when Mason Elliott intercepted a Wagner pass at the 28 yard line.
Senior fullback Dylan Gulley picked up 3 yards to set up a Thornton-to-Freddy Paxton touchdown pass covering 25 yards.
West Creek returned the favor on Portland’s next series as Ty’Kease Blanton stepped in front of a pass and went 42 yards to tie the game at 6.
The Coyotes took the second-half kickoff and drove 39 yards, with Wagner finding Octavious Mahogany on a 15-yard strike. Ty’Kease Blanton added the two-point conversion for a 14-6 advantage with just two minutes gone in the third quarter.
The Panthers came back as runs by Cade Box of 21 and 8 yards, a 7-yard pass to Gulley from Thornton, and two Fuqua runs put the football at the 10.
Box’s touchdown jaunt was called back due to a penalty, and Zach Meador came on and booted a 35-yard field goal to pull the Panthers to within five points, 14-9.
“That field goal was big,” Cavanah said.” Penalties hurt us tonight, and we had a touchdown called back. But we got a field goal out of it, and that was the difference in the game. It was a good time for Zach to hit one.”
West Creek picked off another Panther pass later in the quarter, and the visitors cashed in when Jameel Mann punched in the football from 2 yards out.
The point-after touchdown was good, and the Coyotes led 21-9 as the fourth started opened.
The first break for the Panthers came when West Creek fumbled a punt return, with the Panthers recovering at the 34.
Thornton engineered a six-play march, carrying the football three times and completing a 12-yard pass to Box. Thornton capped the drive by finding a seam up the middle and going in from 7 yards out.
Meador’s kick conversion left Portland trailing 21-16 with 8:48 remaining.
The Panther defense forced the high-powered Coyote offense into a three-and-out series and forced a punt. The punter, under pressure, booted an 18-yarder that gave the Panthers excellent field position at the 34 yard line.
Box and Thornton each had 7-yard runs and to set up Box’s 20-yard scoring romp at the 5:36 mark. Thornton hit Paxton in the end zone to complete the two-point conversion, giving Portland a 24-21 lead.
West Creek was forced to punt the football again on its next series. On the snap, the ball hit the ground, and the punter had to run with the football and managed to gain 10 yards, which was short of the first-down marker.
Portland took over at the 42 yard line, and runs by Thornton, Fuqua, Box and Gulley moved the football to the 10. Jalen Pero covered the final distance with 1:23 remaining.
Meador nailed the ensuing PAT for a 31-21 edge.
West Creek returned the ensuing kickoff 25 yards to give the visitors good field position at the 35 yard line. Wagner completed a 11-yard pass to Quinton Wagner, and Wagner had runs of 9 and 26 yards, moving the ball to the 33. After a dropped pass in the end zone, Wagner came back and found Quinton Wagner on a 33-yard scoring pass play with 23 ticks remaining on the clock.
The Coyotes tried an onside kick, but Paxton recovered the short kick, allowing the Panthers to run out the clock for the win.
Portland returns to region play on Friday with a home contest with White House Heritage.
The Patriots come to town with a 4-1 record, with wins over Middle Tennessee Christian (23-20), East Robertson (16-7), Sycamore (34-10) and Greenbrier (21-8). Their lone loss came to Springfield, 57-14.
“We talked last week about having a good game before the Heritage game, and I thought the kids did that,” Cavanah said. “This game this week has huge playoff implications.
“Heritage is similar to Greenbrier. They run out of a pro-set and have size, including a 280-pound tackle and a 240-pound guard. Defensively, they are aggressive up front and like to hit.”
In last year’s contest, the Patriots pulled out a 35-31 win over the Panthers.
“Heritage is well-coached and a good team,” Cavanah said. “They play a physical brand of football like us, and they like to run.
“It should be a heck of a ballgame.”
